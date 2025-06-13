Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen is winning the hearts of Nigerians with his kind gestures during the holidays

The Napoli forward has been staying fit by playing football at privately owned five-a-side pitches, often in the company of Bayern Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface

The 26-year-old also sparked buzz on social media after he humorously demanded 10 wraps of amala during the Salah period

Victor Osimhen has become a household name in Lagos, Nigeria, with family, friends, and influencers flocking around the Super Eagles star.

The Galatasaray forward returned to the country following a successful 2024/25 season, during which he won a domestic double and emerged as the highest goal scorer.

The 26-year-old cemented his status as the best striker in the Super Eagles after returning from injury to score three goals against Rwanda and Zimbabwe during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualification Group C matches in March.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray celebrates victory during the Turkish Super League match against Kayserispor in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by: Ahmad Mora.

Osimhen cruises in ₦369m Lamborghini Urus

2023 CAF Player of the Year Victor Osimhen is making the most of every opportunity to flaunt his ₦369 million Lamborghini Urus.

In an Instagram post, the Galatasaray forward was seen in a luxury vehicle, attending to a guest before stepping out.

The 26-year-old and his friends held a private discussion before joining Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck at a club.

Later, the former FIFA U17 World Cup winner played on a five-a-side pitch with friends, creating magical moments.

Osimhen scored a classic left-footed goal, beating the goalkeeper and earning praise from onlookers.

The former Lille striker’s team won the match against Paul Onuachu and Victor Boniface’s side, with Boniface closely marking the Galatasaray forward.

Earlier, comedian and skitmaker Sabinus visited the Galatasaray forward at his Lagos mansion and was seen at the garage with some other influencers.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Turkish Super League match against Kayserispor in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by: Ahmad Mora.

Udah says Osimhen is a blessing to his community

Nigeria senior men’s volleyball player Chris Udah described Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen as a blessing to those around him.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Udah revealed that the 26-year-old always reaches out to his close friends whenever he is in Nigeria for the holidays. He said:

"Victor Osimhen is one of the coolest football stars around. Whenever there is a major break, he comes back home to Nigeria and mingles with his friends.

"Hopefully, other player can humble themselves like Osimhen and come back home to their fans."

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions following Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen’s recent post. Read them below:

tyanx wrote:

"And the glory of the later shall be greater than your past… this is certainly the beginning of God’s work and walk with you… keep ruling.. A king born and sure to reign. BIG VO9❤️."

fikkybadmane said:

"Victory All the way my brother !!!! 🔥🙏✅."

isioma_yocambel added:

"My fav🙌🙌❤️Someone that is born to be great 🙌he will be in their faces for a very long time 🙌success is for him always 🙌🙌🙌."

mazitundeednut said:

"GOD IS WITH YOU!!! Keep doing your thing my brother. ⚽️."

thecuteabiola wrote:

"VICTOOOOR !!!!! 🔥🙌".

hmp_sammie2m said:

"Hottest topic my 🐐."

Osimhen consoles Boniface

Legit.ng earlier reported that Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen has apologised to Victor Boniface for not posting the picture that included him.

In a post shared on X, the 26-year-old joked about the incident, while Boniface responded with a short video of Osimhen making a playful mouth movement.

