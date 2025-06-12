Super Eagles stars are currently in Nigeria, enjoying their holiday following the end of the 2024/25 season

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen and Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface linked up alongside Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck

The two players exchanged playful banter after Osimhen shared a photo that didn’t include Boniface

Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface are enjoying a well-deserved holiday after a demanding 2024/25 season in Europe.

Both players featured prominently in their respective domestic leagues and the UEFA Champions League.

Osimhen led Galatasaray to a domestic double in Turkey, while Boniface helped Bayer Leverkusen finish second in the Bundesliga.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray celebrates victory during the Turkish Super League match against in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by: Ahmad Mora.

The former Lille striker turned down multiple contract offers from Al Hilal worth up to €45 million per season, while the former Union Saint-Gilloise forward is currently attracting interest from top English clubs.

Boniface tackles Osimhen

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen has been in full party mode since arriving in Lagos, Nigeria.

His latest companions include fellow Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface and popular rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, widely known as Odumodublvck.

In a post shared on social media by both the rapper and Osimhen, several pictures were taken, none of which included Boniface.

Odumodublvck referred to Osimhen as “Stamina Gun Men” as the two posed together in the photos.

Responding playfully, Boniface called out the rapper for leaving him out of the post. He wrote:

"And you snap with me ooo.

"You no post am 😂"

His comment quickly drew reactions from fans, with many teasing the Bundesliga star for being left out.

@PoojaMedia said:

"Poor man pikin 🤣🤣."

@TheRoyalHerbs wrote:

"You no get stamina 😂😂😂😂."

@dav_eed1 added:

"Na who get money them dey post.

"Work harder, but help me first😂😂."

@Jaizblaiz said:

"First score score go for Nigeria before dem go post you.😂."

@AguUwakwe wrote:

"No mind The Machine and VO9, na conspiracy Dem de do. Drop location make I come snap with you, if I no post reach Facebook join, make I know wetin cause . Infact make I naked baff if e de my phone pass 2mins without posting. Kpele my dear."

The trio of Victor Boniface, Odumodublvck, and Victor Osimhen at a night party in Lagos, Nigeria. Ohoto by: @boniface_jrn.

Osimhen consoles Boniface

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen has apologized to Victor Boniface for not posting the picture that included him.

In a post shared on X, the 26-year-old joked about the incident, while Boniface responded with a short video of Osimhen making a playful mouth movement. He said:

"Pele my dear😂😂"

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions that followed the banter between the two players. Read them below:

@HartKen34 said:

"World best 🙌🏽✨."

@P_Osoiwalan wrote:

"This people no go kill me."

@fortuneAkp added:

"E no join when get stamina."

Osimhen orders 10 wraps of amala

Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Osimhen seemed to have missed his Nigerian delicacies as the Super Eagles forward was seen actively participating in the just-concluded Sallah celebrations in Nigeria.

The 26-year-old forward and his entourage were spotted in Magodo, Lagos State, during the Ileya celebrations as he paid a special visit to the area.

Osimhen, who enjoyed a successful loan spell at Galatasaray this season, was seen on video pleading for at least 10 wraps of Amala – a special Nigerian delicacy from the Yoruba tribe – for himself and his friends present.

