Rita Chikwelu has unveiled a luxurious multi-million naira mansion in her hometown of Umunnachi, Anambra State

Chikwelu, who has played professionally across Finland, Sweden, Spain, and Saudi Arabia, was also honoured by her community

Rita has pledged to support future footballers and advised youths to embrace education, discipline, and hard work

Former Super Falcons captain Rita Chikwelu has given her community something to celebrate as she launched a magnificent multi-million naira mansion in her hometown of Umunnachi in Anambra state.

The luxurious home, located in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, has become the talk of the town and stands as a symbol of her hard work, international success, and commitment to her roots.

Rita, who has enjoyed a decorated career spanning over 20 years, threw a grand housewarming party to mark the occasion.

The event drew dignitaries, football stars, family members, and well-wishers who gathered to celebrate one of their own.

Fellow Super Falcons stars like Tochukwu Oluehi and Osinachi Ohale were also in attendance, showing their support and admiration in a video posted on YouTube.

The mansion, set in the heart of her community, features eye-catching architecture and modern finishing, offering a glimpse into the kind of legacy Rita is building, not just in football but in life after the pitch.

From grassroots to greatness

Rita’s journey began humbly with Akwa Starlets in Nigeria.

Her dedication to football eventually took her across Europe, with stints in Finland (FC United), Sweden (Umea IK and Kristianstad), and Spain (Madrid CFF and Levante Las Planas), before moving to Saudi Arabia to join Al Shabab, as seen on Fotmob.

Alongside her club success, she represented Nigeria on the international stage for years, playing a pivotal role in multiple Africa Women's Cup of Nations campaigns.

Her newly unveiled mansion is not just a home; it is a bold statement of success.

Featuring multiple bedrooms, expansive living spaces, lush compound areas, and premium finishes, the property reflects Rita’s global taste and love for comfort.

Rita receives hero’s welcome

Beyond the house itself, the launch became a community event.

The Umunnachi people organised a novelty football match, a walk for life, and a thanksgiving service to welcome and celebrate their successful daughter, Nairaland reports.

During the festivities, local philanthropist Mmaduabuchi Egboo donated ₦500,000 to support the “Rita Chikwelu Football Academy,” an initiative she launched to help young talents chase professional careers.

In her speech, Rita thanked her community for their unwavering love and support as she emphasised the importance of staying grounded and giving back.

Rita also used the moment to encourage young people to balance education with their dreams and to remain focused, disciplined, and healthy.

Her mansion stands not just as a reward for her personal effort but also as a beacon of possibility for the next generation in Umunnachi and beyond.

