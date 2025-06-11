Habib Ganiu, former captain of Vision FC, has sadly passed away, with the cause of death yet to be disclosed

Ganiu led Vision FC to a historic promotion to the Ghana Premier League, serving as a trusted captain

Heartfelt tributes have poured in from fans and teammates, honouring his leadership, character, and legacy both on and off the pitch

In a devastating turn of events, Ghana Premier League club Vision FC has confirmed the sudden and heartbreaking death of their player and former captain, Habib Ganiu.

The announcement, made on Tuesday evening, has sent shockwaves across the Ghanaian football community and beyond.

While the cause of Ganiu’s untimely death remains undisclosed, the impact of his death has left teammates, fans, and the football world in mourning, Ghana Soccernet reports.

Vision FC expressed its deep sorrow on its official X (formerly Twitter) page, saying:

"We are greatly saddened to announce the passing of our player Habib Ganiu. All at the club send our heartfelt condolences to Habib’s family and friends in this difficult moment. Rest well, Capito 🕊️"

Tributes have since poured in, highlighting the legacy of a man who was more than just a footballer; he was a leader, an inspiration, and a beloved figure on and off the pitch.

A leader on and off the pitch

Ganiu was not only a key player for Vision FC but also a strong pillar of leadership within the team.

According to Kick GH, he served as the club’s captain during their time in Division One and played a pivotal role in securing their promotion to the Ghana Premier League, an achievement that marked a historic milestone for the Madina-based club.

Under his captaincy, Vision FC defied the odds to gain promotion into Ghana’s top-flight football for the first time in their history.

His presence in the locker room, his calm authority, and his unwavering passion for the game made him both a respected leader and a cherished teammate.

Ganiu’s passing is a monumental loss not just for Vision FC, but for the sport in Ghana.

An outpouring of grief across social media

News of Ganiu’s death was met with an overwhelming response on social media.

Fans, fellow players, coaches, and well-wishers took to X and other platforms to express their shock and grief.

Many shared stories of his sportsmanship, humility, and leadership, using the hashtag #RIPHabibGaniu to honour his memory.

Dom Agbakpe tweeted:

“Sad - may Allah have mercy on his soul, forgive him his sins and grant him the highest level of Jannatul Firdaus.”

Bubunealves Untamed posted:

“Oops sincere condolence to the family nd gh football fraternity may his soul rest in power nd strength.”

Anthony Owusu tweeted:

“Oh slowww🕊️ May he find peace while he rests.”

The tributes reflect how deeply he touched lives during his career and how sorely he will be missed.

Final goodbyes pending

As the football world comes to terms with the tragic loss, Vision FC has confirmed that funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days by Ganiu’s family.

For now, the club and its supporters remain united in grief, holding on to the memories of a player who gave everything to the badge.

