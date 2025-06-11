Antonio Conte ordered Napoli to sign Romelu Lukaku as a replacement for Victor Osimhen, who left on loan

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan after failing to secure a permanent move away from Napoli

Both strikers were crucial in helping their teams win the Italian Serie A and Turkish Super League titles

Victor Osimhen were involved in a hot transfer saga throughout the summer of 2024 as the striker was determined to leave the club after three seasons.

The permanent move away failed to materialise, and he was frozen out of the squad after the deadline, with Romelu Lukaku replacing him in the squad at the request of Antonio Conte.

Victor Osimhen celebrates Galatasaray's title win with his teammates. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

Galatasaray bailed out the Super Eagles forward by signing him on a season-long loan move with a break clause in January, which was eventually not triggered.

Things worked perfectly for both Napoli and Osimhen, the Neapolitans won the Italian Serie A title, while the Nigerian led Galatasaray to the Turkish Super League title.

Legit.ng compares Osimhen’s stats in Galatasaray's title win to Lukaku’s stats in Napoli's triumph.

Osimhen’s Galatasaray stats vs Lukaku’s Napoli stats

Victor Osimhen’s stats in Galatasaray's win

Osimhen fitted in seamlessly at Napoli under Okan Buruk, and within a few games, the club had begun considering signing him permanently after they were impressed with his early performances.

He stayed consistent throughout the season and became the lone striker after Argentine forward Mauro Icardi suffered a season-ending ACL injury against Tottenham in November.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he scored 26 goals and provided five assists in 30 league games to help the Lions win the title three consecutive seasons. He won the Golden Boot and was also named the league's best player.

He scored in the 3-0 title-deciding win over Kayserispor and also scored on the league’s finale against Istanbul Basaksehir.

Romelu Lukaku’s stats in Napoli's win

The 32-year-old Belgian is a trusted associate of Antonio Conte after the two worked together at Inter Milan, and the Italian requested to sign him during his two-year spell as Chelsea manager.

Lukaku hit double figures for both goals and assists, scoring 14 goals and providing a further 10 assists for his teammates to help the Neapolitans win their second title in three years.

Romelu Lukaku with the Italian Serie A trophy after Napoli beat Cagliari. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Lukaku scored in the title-deciding win over Cagliari on the final day. Atalanta’s Mateo Retegui was the Golden Boot winner, while Scott McTominay was named the most valuable player.

According to Goal, the Belgian scored an important goal for Napoli off the pitch by being one of those who convinced Conte to stay at the club after he threatened to walk away.

Osimhen will not return to the club as he will be sold permanently this summer, with Galatasaray his likely destination after rejecting multiple offers from Al-Hilal.

