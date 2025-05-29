Chelsea have reportedly agreed on a deal with Ipswich Town for the signing of striker Liam Delap

The Blues will sign another striker after the English youngster, most likely French star Hugo Ekitike

How does Liam Delap compare to Victor Osimhen, who was their primary striker target last summer

Chelsea have made their first move towards fortifying their attack for next season, less than 24 hours after winning the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League.

The Blues have endured two frustrating seasons with Nicolas Jackson as the leading striker, with those signed to compete with him failing to even match up with the Senegalese.

Liam Delap in action for Ipswich Town against Everton.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea had a failed attempt at signing Victor Osimhen from Napoli last summer after both parties could not reach an agreement over personal terms until the window closed.

There were reports that the Blues will go back for Osimhen later, but no movement was made during the January transfer window, and ahead of the summer, they have shifted to other targets.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea have reached an agreement with Ipswich Town to trigger the £30 million release clause in striker Liam Delap’s contract.

The England youth international became available after Ipswich were relegated to the EFL Championship, and the Londoners have done a quick deal to sign him.

Legit.ng compares Liam Delap’s stats this season to Victor Osimhen’s numbers at Galatasaray.

Comparing Osimhen's stats vs Delap's stats

Victor Osimhen’s stats at Galatasaray

Osimhen moved to Galatasaray on a season-long loan after failing to join Chelsea, and a move that was seen as a stopgap has been the best season of his career.

He has scored 36 goals and provided eight assists in 40 matches this season, his best ever personal season and the most by a foreign player for Galatasaray since Mario Jardel's 34 in 2001.

The Super Eagles forward netted 25 League goals from 23.44 xg and averaged 0.9 goal per game or scoring at a frequency of a goal per 88 minutes, while missing 24 big chances.

He takes 4.7 shots per game, 1.9 of which were on target. He completes 56% of his dribbles per game, falls offside 1.4 times per match, and has seven yellow cards.

Victor Osimhen training ahead of his final game for Galatasaray.

Source: Getty Images

Liam Delap's stats at Ipswich

Coincidentally, Delap has played the same number of games as Osimhen, 40, this season. He has 12 goals, all of which came in the Premier League, and he also has two assists.

The England youth international striker scored 12 goals from 9.34 xG and averaged 0.3 goals per game, or a goal every 218 minutes, while missing 10 big chances.

He took 1.8 shots per game, half of which were on target. He completes 52% of his dribbles per game. He was caught offside 0.4 times, and he received 13 yellow cards.

The Nigerian forward is obviously the better striker according to stats, but Delap's potential at a relegation club is massive and could develop into one of the best strikers in the world.

According to Sky Germany, the Blues are not done and would sign one more striker, with Hugo Ekitike and Viktor Gyokeres being two of the names mentioned.

Kenneth Omeruo advises Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Kenneth Omeruo advised Osimhen to move to the Premier League and added that he should join Chelsea over their London rivals, Arsenal.

The Super Eagles defender admits that Arsenal need his compatriot, but he prefers that he joins his former club in order to win trophies, which they have won recently.

