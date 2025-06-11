Victor Osimhen is happy to be back in Nigeria for the holidays after a successful season in the Turkish league

The 26-year-old was spotted shutting down a Lagos night club alongside other Super Eagles players

Osimhen recently rejected a mega deal to join Al Hilal and is presently on Manchester United’s radar

Victor Osimhen is having the best time of his life in Nigeria after being spotted in a Lagos nightclub with some of his Super Eagles teammates.

The 26-year-old forward returned home after a successful season in Turkey, where he led Galatasaray to win the Turkish Super Lig and Turkish Cup.

Victor Osimhen claimed the Golden Boot award in Turkey after netting 25 league goals for Galatasaray this season. Photo by Ahmad Mora

According to Transfermarkt, Osimhen also carted home the Player of the Season award after netting 37 goals in 40 appearances for Okan Buruk’s men, while claiming the Golden Boot award with 25 goals.

The Super Eagles striker earned the admiration of the Galatasaray fans and management after bringing success to the team during his loan spell with the Turkish giants from Napoli.

Now, Osimhen just wants to take a break from the season’s hard work and have a good time with friends and family at the top of the Nigerian forward’s agenda while on holiday.

Osimhen shuts down Lagos nightclub

Osimhen was spotted at Hard Rock Cafe in Lagos partying with some of his Super Eagles teammates, including Victor Boniface, Tolu Arokodare, and Raphael Onyedika.

Victor Osimhen seen hanging out with Super Eagles teammate Tolu Arokodare in Lagos. Photo credit: Victor Osimhen

In a viral clip spotted online by Tunde Ednut on Instagram, the Super Eagles players were spotted dancing to Davido’s hit song “With You” which features Omah Lay.

The song, from Davido’s fifth studio album “5ive,” has generated so much buzz both online and in clubs and Osimhen and his gang had to partake in the fun.

The clip has since caught the attention of Nigerians who have failed the striker’s dance moves as he enjoys his holiday back home among friends and family.

Transfer speculations heat up

While Osimhen enjoys his break in Nigeria, questions about his future continue to dominate headlines.

The Super Eagles striker recently rejected a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal, signalling that he still has unfinished business in Europe, Football Italia reports.

Top clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United, and Juventus are reportedly monitoring the striker’s situation closely, with Galatasaray eager to also make his loan deal permanent amid growing interest.

Manchester United, in particular, is said to be considering a major move for the Nigerian forward as they look to rebuild their attack.

Osimhen’s combination of strength, pace, and clinical finishing makes him a prime target for the Red Devils after a miserable 2024/25 season.

However, with no official confirmation yet, the football world waits in anticipation to see where the Nigerian star will land next.

