Victor Osimhen is on holiday in Nigeria after a successful title-winning season with Galatasaray

The Super Eagles forward received guests at his Lagos mansion yesterday including comedian Sabinus

The content creator was marvelled at the Napoli forward’s Lamborghini Urus which he bought last year

Victor Osimhen is on holiday in Lagos and has been receiving Nigerian influencers and friends, one of which was comedian and content creator Sabinus.

Osimhen had a successful season with Galatasaray, helping the club with the Turkish Super Lig title and Ziraat Cup, despite being on a season-long loan from Napoli.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with Galatasaray fans after winning the Turkish Super Lig title. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

He scored 38 goals in all competitions, winning the league’s Golden Boot and was named the Turkish Super League’s best player for his exploits in helping Galatasaray win.

He spent about three weeks in Istanbul after the season ended and was engaged in discussions over his future, but flew to Nigeria after a deadlock in talks with Al-Hilal.

The Saudi Pro League giants have walked away from the deal after the striker rejected multiple salary offers up to €45 million per season, as he would prefer to stay in Europe.

Galatasaray are the frontrunners after Al-Hilal's withdrawal, with the Turkish champions seeking to reach an agreement with the striker before approaching Napoli.

Other unnamed European clubs are also in the race, including an Italian club, despite clubs in England and Italy withdrawing from the race early in the window due to his salary demands.

Chelsea have gone on to sign Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, while Arsenal and Manchester United are on the trail of Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres, respectively, as noted by Football London.

Sabinus visits Victor Osimhen

Osimhen arrived in Lagos before the Eid Al Adha break to enjoy his holiday before returning to Europe, hopefully with his future already resolved and ready to join a new club.

The 2023 African Footballer of the Year is a friend to many Nigerian influencers and celebrities, an act which has caused chaos on social media quite a few times.

As seen in a video shared on social media, comedian and skitmaker Sabinus visited the Galatasaray forward at his Lagos mansion and was seen at the garage with some other influencers.

He was seen resting his back on Osimhen's Lamborghini Urus and acting surprised while pressing his phone, possibly after discovering the SUV cost about ₦369 million.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring for Galatasaray against Istanbul Basaksehir. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Influencer and self-acclaimed alpha male Shola was also present, and it was possibly where Osimhen told him that he was interested in learning about cryptocurrency trading.

Osimhen purchased the car in December to celebrate his 26th birthday during a party, which he hosted other footballers, including Bayer Leverkusen star Victor Boniface.

Osimhen parties with Burna Boy in Lagos

Legit.ng previously reported that Osimhen partied with Burna Boy at a Lagos nightclub in October last year, and it triggered a reaction from football fans on social media.

The striker visited Nigeria during the October international break and despite missing on the Super Eagles list due to injury, he was spotted partying at a nightclub.

