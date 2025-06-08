Victor Osimhen's future remains uncertain, with Al Hilal and Galatasaray jostling for the striker's signature

A Turkish football journalist has told Galatsaray to avoid signing the Nigerian international due to the financial consequences

According to him, the club might not recover even if the former Lille of France striker leads them to the UEFA Champions League title

Turkish football analyst Ertem Sener has expressed concerns about Galatasaray's pursuit of Napoli's star striker Victor Osimhen.

In his recent statement, the reporter cautioned the Super Lig club, saying the financial burden could severely harm the club.

Galatasaray are keen to permanently sign the Nigerian forward after his remarkable season, where he scored 37 goals across all competitions.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray reacts during the Turkish Super League match between Galatasaray and Kayserispor on May 18, 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen was instrumental in the club's domestic success, helping the Istanbul outfit secure both the Super Lig and Turkish Cup titles.

Last season, the incredible striker broke numerous records in Turkey as he now attracts several teams across Europe and the Middle East.

Sener strongly opposed the transfer, explaining that Osimhen’s total cost, including transfer fee and salary, could reach €150 million (around N267 billion), a figure that could jeopardise Galatasaray’s finances. Sener said via habersarikirmizi.com.

"I am not in favour of Galatasaray buying Victor Osimhen. You will pay €25 million in annual salary and €70–75 million in transfer fees. This means bankruptcy."

He further warned that such a massive expenditure could jeopardise Galatasaray's financial stability, even if they win the UEFA Champions League, as the costs would likely outweigh any potential earnings.

He then emphasised that Osimhen is more inclined to transfer to a Middle Eastern club.

"The information I received is that Osimhen wants to go to Saudi Arabia to earn a higher salary from the Arabs."

Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal are pushing to sign the former African Footballer of the Year ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, with the striker’s decision anticipated soon.

Osimhen to accept Galatasaray deal?

Meanwhile, reports have it that Osimhen is on the verge of a sensational switch from Europe to Saudi Arabia after accepting personal terms with Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, GOAL reports.

The 26-year-old striker, who spent last season on loan at Turkish club Galatasaray, has reportedly agreed to a lucrative deal with Al Hilal despite reported interests from some of Europe’s top clubs.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray during the match between Galatasaray and Kayserispor in Rams Park Stadium on May 18, 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by Huseyin Yavuz.

Source: Getty Images

It was gathered that the forward has agreed to join the Saudi club, which could see him earn between €30 million and €40 million annually, a substantial rise from his current salary at Napoli.

Al Hilal issue deadline to Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Al-Hilal issued a deadline to Victor Osimhen to accept their offer amid reports that Real Madrid are monitoring the deal.

Saudi club Al-Hilal have offered the most money to the Super Eagles forward, proposing an annual contract worth €30 million per season, having readied his release clause.

A move to Al-Ahli last summer collapsed because Napoli demanded an extra €5 million after an initial agreement on a fixed €65 million.

