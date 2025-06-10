Victor Osimhen has yet to decide on his next club despite strong interest from Al-Hilal and Galatasaray

Osimhen spent last season on loan at Galatasaray and will leave Napoli permanently this summer

A Turkish football commentator has explained why the club should move on from signing the striker

Victor Osimhen's options for his next club are getting narrowed down to Galatasaray, but a football commentator has warned the Turkish club to back off from the deal.

Osimhen will leave Napoli permanently this summer as the Italian club are ready to end their relationship with the player and cash in on his €75 million release clause.

Victor Osimhen celebrates Galatasaray's Turkish Super League win. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

He had interest across Europe last summer, but this window, Premier League clubs have taken multiple steps back from the deal as they are unwilling to meet his wage demands.

Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal and his current loan club Galatasaray are the two clubs that have strong interests and have made offers to sign him this summer.

He has rejected personal terms from the Saudi club four times, including an offer in the region of €45 million per year, as they were trying to sign him in time for the Club World Cup.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal between the two parties is now off after the striker rejected advances, despite an agreement with Napoli over a €70mil fee plus €5mil add-ons.

Turkish pundit warns Galatasaray against Osimhen

Galatasaray are the only club whose interest in the striker remains public, though there are reports that other European clubs, including an unnamed Serie A side, have joined the race.

Football commentator Mehmet Ayan has expressed strong opposition to Galatasaray moving ahead with the deal, claiming it is not financially responsible for the club.

“I still don’t think Osimhen will stay at Galatasaray. If Galatasaray buys Osimhen, it will cost 250 million Euros with taxes. I am definitely against buying him,” he said as quoted by GS Gazete.

“Let’s say you buy Osimhen and two years later another coach comes and we can't get along. What will happen then? I said the same thing years ago for the much-desired transfer of Hamit Altıntop.”

Altan Tarinkulu supported his colleague, claiming the deal would plunge the club into massive debts and affect other projects.

Victor Osimhen playing for Galatasaray against Istanbul Basaksehir. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

“Galatasaray is still trying to buy Osimhen. What kind of a figure is this? We are talking about 120-130 million Euros,” he said.

“They say Galatasaray Store income, season tickets, lodge money. So, how many billions of debt do you have? Are you paying the taxes and interest on your debts? You didn't close the roof of the stadium, you didn't build a basketball court. Everything is forgotten after you become a champion.”

The Super Eagles forward has yet to give a final green light to any of the interested clubs and is currently on holiday in Lagos, Nigeria, with his family.

Galatasaray raises salary offer to Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray raised their salary offer to Osimhen after the Nigerian forward turned down lucrative offers from Saudi club Al-Hilal.

Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek claimed that the striker will choose the club out of love despite offering a massive €26mil salary, including bonuses.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng