Galatasaray are not giving up in their pursuit of Victor Osimhen as they hope to sign him permanently

Galatasaray president has confirmed progress in discussions as he expects clarity over those talks in one week

A report in the Turkish media claims that the champions have raised their salary offer to the Nigerian star

Galatasaray president has provided the latest update on the ongoing discussions with Victor Osimhen, confirming there will be clarity on his future within a week.

Galatasaray decided to pursue a permanent move for the Nigerian forward barely weeks after joining the club on a season-long loan from Italian club SSC Napoli.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with the fans after Galatasaray win against Istanbul Basaksehir. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

The Turkish champions will have to break their transfer record of €18 million paid for Gabriel Sara from Norwich City over four times to afford Osimhen’s €75mil release clause.

Regardless of this, the club have publicised their intention to sign the striker and continued to make efforts to raise the needed finances through activating multiple sponsorships.

Top European clubs withdrawing their interest has further boosted their chances of getting the striker, who ideally preferred to move to the Premier League.

Ozbek provides update on Osimhen

Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek has shared the latest update on the ongoing discussions with Osimhen, confirming why the striker could choose them and it's not because of money.

“Osimhen is never a player who thinks money-oriented. He is also a very good person in terms of character. He attaches great importance to the concept of family,” Ozbek told Sabah.

“If he stays at Galatasaray, his love will be the most important part of this. This detail is very important.”

“Negotiations with Osimhen are going well. Hopefully, we will have good news in a week,” he concluded.

Galatasaray have offered Osimhen an annual salary of €15 million, while multiple reports claim that the striker wants around €20 million, having received €45 million from Al-Hilal.

According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, the Lions have raised their initial offer to the striker, though it was not disclosed how much the new offer is.

Other reports in the Turkish media claimed that the striker has delayed leaving for his holiday and remains in Istanbul as discussions intensify.

Victor Osimhen shakes Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek after winning the Turkish Cup. Photo by Seskim Photo/MB Media.

Pundit warns Galatasaray over Osimhen

Turkish football commentator Cem Dizdar has pointed to an area of Osimhen’s deal that Galatasaray are not paying attention to, which could make it financially irresponsible.

“Nobody will talk about the tax on the Osimhen transfer. If you are going to pay 20 million Euros in salary, there is also 8 million Euros in tax,” he told HT Spor.

“I am not saying this only specifically for Galatasaray. Other clubs do not look at these, and then the debts increase more and more.”

Eric Chelle tips Osimhen for big moves

Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle explained why he snubbed Osimhen from the Super Eagles squads for the 2025 Unity Cup and the friendly against Russia.

The head coach claimed that he wants the striker to focus on discussions around his future and tipped him for moves to top clubs, including Chelsea and Real Madrid.

