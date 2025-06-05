Al-Hilal have submitted an official proposal worth €70 million, including add-ons to Napoli for Victor Osimhen

Napoli have reportedly rejected it as they want his full €75mil release clause, and the player has not agreed to the deal

Galatasaray have raised their offer to the player as they move to secure his permanent signing after a successful loan

Galatasaray have received a massive boost in the pursuit of Victor Osimhen as Al-Hilal's deal for the Super Eagles forward is on the verge of collapsing.

Al-Hilal submitted an official proposal worth €65 million fixed fee and €5 million add-ons as they seek to close the deal before the start of the 2025 Club World Cup.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring for Galatasaray against Istanbul Basaksehir. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

The club have also offered the striker an annual salary worth €30 million per season, which he has yet to respond to amid reports he wants more money to agree.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal could be on the verge of collapse as the Saudi Pro League giants are yet to reach an agreement with the player on personal terms, which is threatening the deal.

Al-Hilal's offer to Napoli was also rebuffed as Aurelio de Laurentiis wants the full €75 million release clause, which would not be a problem for the Saudi club if the player agrees to join.

There is reluctance on the part of the player as he wants to remain in Europe and join a club that will compete in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Premier League clubs were reportedly his preference, but the leading candidates, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, backtracked to avoid breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Galatasaray move to hijack Osimhen

According to Santi Aouna, Galatasaray moved strongly after reports emerged that Al-Hilal had submitted an official bid to Napoli to sign their loan star.

The Turkish champions raised their salary offer to €26 million per season, 21m fixed and 5m in bonuses, in order to hijack the deal, playing on the advantage of the player wanting to stay in Turkey.

Another report from the Turkish media claimed that the Napoli-owned forward has informed Galatasaray President Dursun Ozbek that he will stay at the club.

Victor Osimhen and Dursun Ozbek after Galatasaray won the Turkish Cup. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Ozbek has remained confident that the Lions will sign Osimhen and believes that, so far, their offer is closer to that of other clubs; the striker will stay, because he is not driven by money.

The Turkish champions have gone out above their means and are ready to trigger his €75 million release clause, which will be a Turkish league record transfer fee, while also offering a record-breaking salary to make him stay.

Al-Hilal give Osimhen deadline

Legit.ng reported that Al-Hilal have set a deadline for Osimhen on Friday, June 6, to accept their offer after they submitted an official proposal worth €70 million to Napoli.

There were reports in the media that the Nigerian star rejected their first offer, demanding more money, but the club are in a hurry to sign him for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng