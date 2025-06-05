Victor Osimhen has reportedly begun transfer talks with Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal ahead of a summer move

Mikel Obi previously advised the striker to stay in Europe and consider clubs like Arsenal or Manchester United

Al Hilal’s interest in Osimhen has intensified despite the Nigerian forward’s €75 million release clause

Victor Osimhen appears to be heading toward a transfer move that could redefine his football career, and not everyone is pleased.

The 26-year-old Nigerian striker has reportedly started negotiations with Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, ignoring the advice of former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi, who publicly urged him to remain in Europe.

Victor Osimhen has started negotiations with Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal ahead of a proposed move this summer. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

According to the Metro, Mikel Obi had recently suggested that Osimhen should aim for a move to elite clubs like Arsenal, Juventus, or Paris Saint-Germain, emphasising that the 26-year-old still has much to offer at the highest level of European football.

“I don’t want to see him in Saudi right now because he still has so much to offer in Europe,” Mikel said during a podcast appearance.

“It would be a shame to see him go there.”

Osimhen eyes new chapter after Galatasaray

Osimhen is set to return to Napoli following an exceptional loan spell at Galatasaray, where he scored an impressive 37 goals in 41 appearances, per Transfermarkt.

Despite his goal-scoring exploits, the Super Eagles striker is not in Napoli boss Antonio Conte’s plans for the coming season.

Their strained relationship, which began last summer’s transfer drama, has made a permanent departure from the new Serie A champions almost inevitable.

While Galatasaray are keen to retain the striker in Istanbul, Al Hilal have stepped up their pursuit.

Backed by a hefty war chest and with new manager Simone Inzaghi reportedly giving the go-ahead, the Saudi giants are determined to land the Nigerian forward.

Al Hilal ready to activate €75m release clause

According to renowned transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Osimhen remains a top target for Al Hilal.

On Wednesday, Fabrizio confirmed via X that talks are ongoing and progressing steadily.

The club is reportedly prepared to meet Osimhen’s €75 million release clause, putting them in pole position ahead of European rivals.

Despite rumoured interest from Arsenal, Manchester United, and PSG, none of the European suitors have made an official offer at this time.

Meanwhile, Al Hilal continue their aggressive push, hoping to lure the Super Eagles star with a lucrative deal and the promise of becoming one of the faces of Saudi football.

Transfer expert confirms Osimhen’s next club

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Football journalist Simon Phillips stated that Osimhen is keen on joining Chelsea, whether they qualify for the Champions League or not.

His salary demands are reportedly not as high as rumoured, and he has often shared admiration for his idol, ex-Chelsea star Didier Drogba.

Osimhen was on the verge of joining the Blues last summer, before negotiations fell apart in the final hours of the transfer window deadline day.

