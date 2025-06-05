Italian coach Simone Inzaghi announced his departure from Inter Milan on Tuesday, June 3, after four years in charge

The decision follows Inter’s heavy 5-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, May 31

During his tenure, the 49-year-old won six trophies and led the Nerazzurri to two Champions League finals in three years

Simone Inzaghi has been unveiled as the new head coach of Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal.

The former Inter Milan manager signed a two-year contract reportedly worth €26 million net per season.

Inzaghi led Inter to the Serie A title in the 2023/24 season and secured a second-place finish in the 2024/25 campaign.

Former Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi is seen during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 final against Paris Saint-Germain. Photo by: Fabrizio Carabelli/SOPA Images/LightRocket.

I am a happy man- Inzaghi

Former Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi has expressed his joy after joining 19-time Saudi Pro League champions Al Hilal.

According to MSN, the 49-year-old revealed that coaching outside Europe has always been one of his goals.

He said Al Hilal, five-time Saudi Super Cup winners, offered him a chance to make his mark in the Middle East and win the hearts of fans.

Inzaghi also praised the passionate fanbase of the Saudi Pro League, noting their strong support as a positive sign for the league’s growth. He said via YahooSports:

First of all, I’m delighted to embark on this new experience. My desire has always been to coach abroad, as well as in Italy.”

“And Al-Halal, for me, is a great opportunity for my career. I looked at the history of the coach.”

“I saw the millions of fans, those who are at the stadium.,”

“Even in the Asian Champions League match in Jeddah, the stadium was full of fans".

Al Hilal finished second in the 2024/25 Saudi Pro League with 75 points, behind champions Al-Ittihad who topped the table with 83 points, per transfermarkt.

Former Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi looks on before the UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain in Munich, Germany. Photo by: Stefan Matzke - sampics.

Inzaghi's journey with Inter Milan

Italian coach Simone Inzaghi took charge of Inter Milan in the summer of 2021, succeeding Antonio Conte.

According to SuperSport, Inzaghi led the Nerazzurri to the Serie A title in his second season (2023/24).

In his debut season, the former Lazio manager guided Inter to the UEFA Champions League final, where they narrowly lost 1-0 to Manchester City.

Two years later, he reached another Champions League final, but Inter suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite the setbacks, Inzaghi enjoyed a successful four-year spell, winning six trophies—including two Coppa Italia titles and three Supercoppa Italiana.

