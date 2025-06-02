Inter Milan players were greeted by just one fan at Malpensa Airport after the 5-0 Champions League final defeat

Paris Saint-Germain’s crushing win dashes Inter’s treble hopes and ends a disappointing season for the Nerrazurri

Fans of the Milan club are demanding answers from the board as Inter have now lost two UCL finals in three years

Inter Milan's players received the coldest reception ever on their return to Italy following their humiliating 5-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the 2025 UEFA Champions League final.

The team landed at Milan’s Malpensa Airport on Sunday expecting some support, but were met by just one solitary fan, Marco, who stood alone in the arrivals area.

His lonely presence has become symbolic of the emotional disconnect between the club and its fanbase after a devastating end to a once-promising season.

"I'm the only idiot here, but they still deserve applause," Marco told Italian sports outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Marco’s statement struck a chord with many fans online, who sympathised with the heartbreak of watching Inter Milan fall apart in the most crucial moments of the season.

Brutal end to the season

What started as a potential treble-winning campaign for Inter Milan ended most heartbreakingly for Simone Inzaghi’s side.

Inter Milan were on track to secure three major trophies across all fronts, but in the space of a few weeks, everything spiralled out of control, and they ended the campaign trophyless.

The Nerrazzurri were beaten to the Serie A title on the final day of the season by Napoli, finishing a single point behind, ESPN reports.

And in the ultimate blow, they were humiliated 5-0 by a determined PSG side in Munich, with the French champions sealing the biggest win margin in Champions League final history.

The loss to PSG marks Inter’s second defeat in a Champions League final in just three seasons, having narrowly lost 1-0 to Manchester City in the 2023 edition.

But the margin of this year’s collapse in all competitions has sent shockwaves through the club’s supporters.

Fans demand answers from Inter Milan

Back in Italy, supporters are demanding accountability from the coaching staff and players alike after a disappointing end to the 2024/25 campaign, GOAL reports.

Social media was flooded with messages of frustration, disbelief, and disappointment. Many pointed fingers at Inzaghi’s tactics, while others questioned the team’s mentality on the big stage.

Club executives are now expected to hold meetings to assess the season and make decisions about the managerial future and squad reinforcements.

For Inter Milan, the summer will be long and filled with soul-searching as they attempt to rebuild and re-earn the trust of their devoted fanbase.

