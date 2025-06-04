A promising high school graduate in the United States has been shot dead days after graduating

17-year-old DeAngelo Miles was confirmed dead on the spot by Chicago Police with a headshot

Hansberry College prep school confirmed the incident and will hold a balloon release for him

A promising recent high school graduate in the United States of America was shot dead three days after his graduation, the police have confirmed.

17-year-old DeAngelo Miles, a recent graduate of the Hansberry College Prep High School, was confirmed dead on the spot by the police with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to TMZ, the Chicago Police Department received a call about a person who was shot at the 11900 block of S. Wallace on Sunday around 3 AM.

A witness told the officers on arrival that they had located a teen in the alley after hearing gunshots, and he was found unresponsive when the police arrived.

"The witness relocated to where the victim was and discovered the victim unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced on the scene. There is no one in custody, and Area Two Detectives are investigating,” a Chicago police spokesperson said.

Miles was not only a graduate of the Hansberry College, but he was also a promising athlete, who was the captain of the college’s football team and whom the principal, Kashawndra Wilson, said had the ambition of joining the Navy.

His family reportedly said he was at an after-prom party with friends at the time of the tragedy. Police have yet to identify any suspect, but it is believed it may have been a robbery gone wrong.

Hansberry College pays tribute to Miles

The school paid tribute to their former student, and the principal confirmed that the school will have a memorial and a balloon release in his honour.

“Our hearts are heavy as we grieve his passing. We extend our deepest sympathies and offer our thoughts and prayers to his family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic loss,” the school said in a statement, via WGN TV.

It was not the first time promising high school graduates had been victims of gun violence in the United States amid growing calls for access to guns to be curbed.

Some users on social media questioned why a high school graduate was out at 3 AM, claiming nothing good happens at such a time of the day, while some others blamed it on a problem of a certain demographic, which you do not comment on lest you be tagged a racist or bigot.

