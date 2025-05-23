Female boxer Georgia O'Connor has sadly passed away at the age of 25 after succumbing to cancer

O'Connor was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive and incurable form of cancer in October 2024

She tied the knot with her husband days before her death, a testament to their unwavering love

Female professional English boxer Georgia O'Connor has sadly passed away at the age of 25 after an eight-month battle with a rare and incurable type of cancer.

O'Connor hailed from Durham, United Kingdom and was a decorated boxer for Team GB at amateur level, winning gold at the Commonwealth Youth Games in 2017.

Georgia O’Connor ahead of her fight against Joyce Vs Ee at the O2 Arena in 2022. Photo by James Chance.

Source: Getty Images

She also won silver at the 2017 World Youth Championship and a year later in 2018 at the same event, he won bronze medal before transitioning into professional boxing.

Her professional record stood at three wins, all of which came via unanimous decision, showcasing her technical skills, power and athleticism.

O'Connor succumbs to cancer

The boxing world was rocked with the news that the rising boxing star had passed away on May 22, 2025, ending her eight-month-long battle with a rare and incurable form of cancer.

According to Unilad, she confirmed her diagnosis on Instagram in January after claiming that the doctors ignored the signs for 17 weeks, during which she visited the hospital and was in pain.

She battled with ulcerative colitis, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease, PSC (primary sclerosing cholangitis), and cancer that was tragically terminal.

Her death came 13 days after she took the bold step of tying the knot with her husband on May 9, 2025. It was her last post on her Instagram page.

“09.05.2025. The day I married the love of my life,” she wrote.

Boxing world pays tribute to O'Connor

The boxing community paid tribute to the departed star after the news of her demise broke on social media. Fans expressed their heartbreak in comments.

@RobbieCoombes15 replied:

"This is absolutely heartbreaking, such a young girl taking years ahead of her time, my condolences & prayers from Dublin, to all of Georgia’s family & friends & may she rest in eternal peace. 🙏🏻❤️🥲"

Georgia O’Connor punches Joyce van Ee during their fight at O2 Arena in 2022. Photo by James Chance.

Source: Getty Images

@Eirethefury replied:

“Oh god 🙏 I don't know the the girl so so sad 💔 absolutely heartbreaking gorgeous looking young girl. May she rest in heavenly peace thought's an prayers. With her family and friends at this time my word very sad ☘️”

@garysmith2301 replied:

“Why are so many young people dying of cancer? RIP Georgia 🙏🏼🙏🏼”

@NealonMichelle replied:

“A young lady so strong may her soul rest in peace while her Spirit flys high with the Angels watching over all she loves RIP 💚🍀”

Nigerian boxer dies in Ghana

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian boxer Gabriel Olarenwaju died during a fight in Ghana and his corpse remains in the neighboring country till date.

His initial fight was cancelled but was offered another fight, which he was not cleared to compete for, but to raise funds to clear his debt back home, he accepted the fight.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng