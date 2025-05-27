Nearly 50 people were injured, including 4 children, as a car crashed into crowds at Liverpool’s victory parade

A 53-year-old man has been arrested by the British police, as they confirmed it is not a terror-related incident

Social media videos show chaos as fans flee, and several individuals are thrown into the air by the rampaging bus

A day meant to be filled with celebration and pride quickly turned into chaos and tragedy in Liverpool on Monday, May 26, as a car drove into a crowd during the city’s Premier League victory parade.

Just after 6:00 PM, a dark-coloured vehicle swerved into the densely packed crowd on Water Street, where thousands of Liverpool supporters had gathered to cheer on their team.

Liverpool players enjoy the moment with their fans during the club's Premier League trophy parade. Photo by Jan Kruger

Source: Getty Images

Eyewitnesses captured the terrifying moment on social media as the car hit several people, sending some flying into the air and leaving others trapped beneath the vehicle, the New York Times reports.

The parade had drawn huge crowds despite the rainy weather, as supporters turned out in red, waving scarves and flags to celebrate Liverpool’s latest Premier League title.

The players, riding on open-top buses with the phrase “Ours Again,” were met with cheers and applause throughout the city until the incident near the end of the celebration brought everything to a sudden halt.

Dozens injured during ugly incident

Merseyside Police and emergency services responded swiftly.

According to reports from the BBC, 27 people were taken to the hospital for treatment. Two individuals, including a child, sustained serious injuries.

Another 20 were treated at the scene. Among the injured were four children.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that four people, including a child, had to be rescued from beneath the car.

Chief Fire Officer Nick Searle described the scene as “one of confusion, fear, and urgency.”

Medical teams and bystanders worked together to assist the injured while others moved to safety.

The ambulance service commended the crowd and first responders for their quick thinking and calm response amidst the chaos.

Suspect detained by British police

The suspect has been identified as a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area and was immediately detained by the British police, Al Jazeera reported.

Police has confirmed a 53-year-old man has been arrested after crashing his car into a crowd during Liverpool's victory parade. Photo by Paul Ellis

Source: Getty Images

Authorities confirmed that he acted alone and that the incident is not being treated as terrorism-related.

“We believe this was an isolated incident, and we have no reason to believe the wider public is at risk,” Merseyside Police said in a statement.

As the investigation continues, police are urging witnesses and anyone with video footage to come forward. The motive behind the incident remains unclear, and the suspect remains in custody.

What should have been a joyful and historic day for the city ended in heartbreak for many who were present at the scene.

Liverpool lifts Premier League trophy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Liverpool have finally lifted the Premier League trophy, having already secured the title after their 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on April 27, 2025.

The Reds concluded a glorious season with a 1-1 draw against FA Cup winners Crystal Palace in a champions vs champions match at Anfield.

There was a double guard of honour before the match. Liverpool players lined out in front of Palace before giving the same honour to their opponents.

