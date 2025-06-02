A Vice Principal in Ondo State was assaulted by suspected thugs after preventing a student from cheating in the ongoing WAEC examinations

The attack followed heated confrontations between the student's family and school management over a confiscated android phone

Authorities have launched an investigation as security measures are strengthened to protect staff and students during the remaining exam period

Suspected thugs reportedly hired by a parent of a student from Complete Child Development College, Aule, Akure, in Ondo State, assaulted the Vice Principal, Mr Rotifa, for preventing his son from cheating in the ongoing West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exams.

A preliminary report from the Ondo State Ministry of Education, compiled by the Director of Schools, stated that an android phone was found with the SS 3 student during the exam, violating school regulations.

WAEC: Parent hires thugs to assault vice principal for preventing cheating. Photo credit: WAEC/X

Source: Facebook

Family members confronted school management

The report revealed that on May 26, the Vice Principal confiscated an android phone from the student, leading to a heated confrontation. It stated:

“The incident started on May 26, when an android phone was found with one SS 3 student which is contrary to the rules and regulations of the school and Mr Rotifa, the Vice Principal of the school seized the phone from him.

“On Thursday, the mother of the student came to the school to fight with the school management so much that the proprietor of the school ordered that the phone be returned to her, which was done.”

Following this, the student's brother, a former pupil of the school, allegedly harassed the Vice Principal, threatening to harm him.

Thugs attacked vice principal after police report

Concerned about potential threats, Mr Rotifa was advised by the proprietor to report the matter to the police. He visited the station, accompanied by two officers in a police van, to search for the suspects but was unable to locate them.

However, on their return trip, the group reportedly waylaid the police vehicle, forcefully removed the Vice Principal, and assaulted him. He was later taken to a hospital for treatment.

Security measures strengthened as investigations continued

The report further revealed:

“According to the principal of the school, he has been discharged from the hospital but did not go back to his house for the fear of the boys coming back for him. Further investigations and efforts to get the culprit are in progress.

“Arrangements for the safety of the staff and students of the school for period of the remaining papers in WASSCE are ongoing.”

Efforts to reach the school principal for comments were unsuccessful, leaving many questions unanswered.

Reps give WAEC 24-hour ultimatum to appear

Legit.ng earlier reported that The House of Representatives, on Thursday, May 29, gave the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) 24 hours to appear before it over growing concerns about the ongoing Senior School Certificate Examination.

The ultimatum was issued on Thursday by Oboku Oforji, chairman of the House Committee on Basic Education and Examination Bodies.

Legit.ng reported that many students taking the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) wrote their English Language examination in darkness, sparking outrage and serious concerns in the polity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng