Ademola Lookman has finally opened up on his crucial decision to switch from England to Nigeria

The 2024 CAF Player of the Year is a key member of the Super Eagles squad since he decided to switch allegiance

The 27-year-old recently presented the coveted award to President Bola Tinubu and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman has disclosed that his decision to switch from England to Nigeria changed his football career.

The 2024 CAF African Footballer of the Year said representing Nigeria transformed his life and journey.

Born in London, Lookman played for England’s youth teams before he decided to switch allegiance to Nigeria.

Ademola Lookman celebrates after scoring the winning goal during the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal match between Nigeria and Angola. Photo by Visionhaus.

The decision saw his rise to prominence as he admitted his career turnaround. He told Arise News:

"It changed everything for me. This is my home. I’m a son of the soil. Self-belief and daily effort build confidence."

An excited Lookman stated that winning the CAF award was a profound honour.

“It’s a privilege to be among football’s greats."

Recall that he recently presented the coveted award to President Bola Tinubu and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who praised him as an inspiration for Nigerian youth.

Lookman then proceeded to his childhood community in Lagos, where he flaunted the gong, saying:

"Bringing the award home means everything. I’m bringing it back home now to Lagos. I went to Phase 2, I spent a lot of time there as a kid. That’s where I’m bringing it back to Lagos today. It’s a privilege to present it to the President.”

The 27-year-old dismissed retirement talks, he said, as per Punch:

"There’s a long journey ahead. This is just a chapter. Definitely not. Retirement is nowhere in my thoughts.

"Not even close. There’s still a long journey ahead. So much more to achieve. "This is just another chapter of that journey. There’s a long road still to go."

His sensational performances have attracted several Premier League giants as Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United are all reportedly preparing official bids.

Atalanta, his Italian club, has set a €50 million valuation on the star forward, whose form and maturity rank him among Europe’s elite attackers.

Ademola Lookman of Nigeria celebrates scoring the winning goal against Angola. Photo by Visionhaus.

Lookman had a mixed season with Atalanta. Even though they qualified for the UEFA Champions League next season, they failed to hold it down in the title race, eventually falling off.

