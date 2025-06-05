Former Arsenal Academy goalkeeper Ovie Ejeheri has opted to represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria

The 22-year-old goalie is also eligible to play for England by birth and Uganda through his mother

The FC Midtjylland shot-stopper has opened up on his decision to play for the West African country

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Ovie Prince Ejeheri has chosen to represent Nigeria over England and Uganda internationally and has explained his decision.

Ejeheri was born in Greenwich, England, to a Nigerian father and an Ugandan mother, thus he is eligible to represent all three countries at international level.

He has yet to feature for any of the three at any level, even though he was involved in an England youth training camp in December 2020, but he never played a match.

Ejeheri explains why he chose Nigeria

The 22-year-old goalie has opted to represent the three-time Africa Cup of Nations champions, despite invitations from England and Uganda, and he has explained his decision.

“I think I’m a person that don't really think too hard about things. I just know that whatever I want to do, I'll just do it, to be honest,” he told Flashscore.

“I know my heritage; I know I'm from those countries, and I know what it would mean to my mum's side of the family or my dad's side of the family for me to play for Uganda or Nigeria.

“But ultimately the decision is mine and I'm fine with that.”

He admitted that his dad was influential in his decision, but he couldn't force him as he had always wanted to play for Nigeria. He named Vincent Enyeama and Peter Rufai as two goalkeepers he looked up to.

“When it comes to goalkeepers I look up to, I’d say (Vincent) Enyeama, of course — he’s the one I’ve personally watched. But my dad always talks about Peter Rufai, so he’s another one I admire,” he said.

Ejeheri’s career trajectory

Ejeheri joined Arsenal’s famous Hale End academy at the age of eight in 2011 and went through the ranks before signing his first professional contract in 2021.

He went on two loans at Chelmsford City in the sixth tier of English football and Finnish club SJK, during both of which he impressed, but could not break into the first team at Arsenal.

According to Arsenal's official website, he was released from the club after his contract expired on June 30, 2024, and he joined FC Midtjylland in the Danish Superliga.

He featured only thrice for the Dane club in the Future Cup, but believes his time in the Super Eagles will come so far he performs at his club side.

“I'm excited. I know it's going to be a matter of time, for sure. I think as long as I prove myself at club level, there's no chance that I won't be playing for Nigeria,” he concluded.

