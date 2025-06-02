Real Madrid star David Alaba is currently in Nigeria on holiday and made a surprise visit to Fela’s Shrine on Friday afternoon, May 30

Alaba’s father, George Alaba, is a crown prince in Ogun State before moving to Austria in 1984

The Austrian international is using the trip to reconnect with his Nigerian roots after many years abroad

David Alaba has joined several football stars currently in Nigeria to spend time with loved ones and reconnect with their roots.

The former Bayern Munich player is making his first official visit to Nigeria since rising to prominence.

Recently, reigning CAF Player of the Year Ademola Lookman was spotted at his father’s home in Lagos Island and paid a visit to Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu.

Real Madrid’s David Alaba warmly greeted by fans and staff at Fela’s New Afrika Shrine in Lagos. Photo by: afrikashrine.

Source: Instagram

Alaba visits Fela's Shrine

Real Madrid star David Alaba received a warm welcome at Fela’s New Afrika Shrine over the weekend.

In a post shared by afrikashrine on Instagram, fans of the football star were eagerly shaking hands and taking pictures with the Austria international.

One of the shrine’s longest-serving staff, Waiter 1, made a special appearance with Alaba, who paid tribute to Fela Anikulapo Kuti by raising both hands in his signature salute.

Alaba’s visit boosted the economic activity at the Shrine, as well as demonstrating his connection to Nigerian culture and his willingness to engage with his roots, per Nation Sports.

There are no records indicating that David Alaba’s parents brought him to Nigeria after his birth.

The 32-year-old inspired Real Madrid to a double in 2023/24 season, where they won the Champions League and La Liga titles, per Olorisupergal.

Alaba in action for Real Madrid during the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against Arsenal at Santiago Bernabeu. Photo by: Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Brief history of David Alaba's father

David Alaba’s father, George Alaba, was born a crown prince in Ogun State, Nigeria.

In 1984, he moved to Austria to study Economics at the Vienna University of Economics and Business. Four years later, he met his future wife, Gina, an immigrant.

The couple married and had two children: David Alaba and his sister, Rose May Alaba.

George worked as a DJ at a popular local African club, gaining recognition that helped him secure permanent Austrian citizenship in the mid-1990s per Daily Post.

He later made history as the first Black soldier in the Austrian army.

George Alaba inspires his son, David

At the age of six, David Alaba was registered by his father at the youth football club SV Aspern, located in Donaustadt.

His impressive skills quickly caught the attention of coaches, leading to a move to FC Austria Vienna, where he joined the academy in 2002 at just 10 years old, per Marca.

At 17, Alaba made his debut for the Austrian national team, becoming the youngest player ever to do so, a record he still holds.

Alaba sidelined from football

Legit.ng earlier reported that concerns are mounting that David Alaba may never play football again after a severe knee injury sidelined him last year.

The Real Madrid defender suffered a cruciate ligament tear in late 2023 and has remained out of action since.

Alaba, who joined Los Blancos in 2021 after a stellar decade at Bayern Munich, quickly became essential at the Santiago Bernabeu, forming a solid central defence alongside Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng