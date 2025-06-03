Former Super Eagles forward John Utaka has questioned Ahmed Musa’s commitment after he left camp to marry

Musa exited the Super Eagles camp in London after Nigeria defeated Ghana in the Unity Cup to attend his fourth wedding

Musa was making his comeback to the Super Eagles team for the first time since the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament

Former Super Eagles forward John Utaka has openly criticised Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa for leaving the national team camp to attend his wedding.

The ex-Portsmouth attacker is calling for greater professionalism and communication in matters concerning national duty following Musa’s latest action.

Ahmed Musa in action for the Super Eagles in the Unity Cup tie versus rivals Ghana in London. Photo credit: Ahmed Musa

Source: Instagram

Musa made his much-anticipated return to the Nigerian national team during the Unity Cup, coming on as a second-half substitute in Nigeria’s 2-1 victory over Ghana in London, Soccernet reports.

However, the 32-year-old winger’s time with the squad was short-lived, as he departed shortly after the match for what was initially described as “personal reasons.”

It later emerged that the former Leicester City and CSKA Moscow forward had travelled to Kano to marry a new wife, Asma’u, marking his fourth marriage.

The revelation triggered widespread public reaction, with fans and pundits questioning whether such a decision was appropriate while on international duty.

Utaka questions Musa’s timing

Speaking on Brila FM, Utaka expressed his disappointment, noting that the integrity of national team commitments should be upheld by all players, regardless of seniority or past contributions.

“We don't know what discussions were held before Musa went to camp. It's a national duty, things have to be done correctly,” Utaka said.

Musa’s appearance against Ghana marked his first game for Nigeria since the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, and fans had been hopeful for a strong comeback.

The winger’s sudden departure meant he missed the Super Eagles' final Unity Cup fixture against Jamaica, raising eyebrows about his commitment.

Many fans defended Musa’s decision, citing his past service and leadership within the team. But others argued that national team obligations should take precedence over personal milestones.

Balancing personal life and national duty

There are suggestions that Musa’s wedding date may have been fixed long before the Unity Cup fixtures were finalised, leading to an unavoidable scheduling conflict.

Ahmed Musa left the Super Eagles camp in London to marry his fourth wife in Kano last weekend. Photo credit: Noerthen trends

Source: Twitter

Some supporters believe he did his best to juggle both responsibilities, managing to represent Nigeria briefly before attending to personal commitments.

Nonetheless, Utaka’s comments have reopened a conversation about discipline, transparency, and the expectations placed on players during national team assignments.

For Musa, it is yet unknown if Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle will recall the Kano Pillars forward to the national team after the latest incident with the FIFA World Cup qualifiers set to resume in a few months' time.

Musa marries fourth wife

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has married his fourth wife, Asmau Moriki, in a wedding ceremony in Kano on Friday evening, May 30.

The 32-year-old currently plays for Kano Pillars FC in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) after his contract expired with Sivasspor of Turkey.

In a post on X, the former CSKA Moscow player had a modest and simple wedding, which was attended by close associates and teammates.

