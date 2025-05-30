Super Falcons star Ilivieda Blessing joined the national team camp just days after the death of her husband

Nigerians have shared mixed reactions to Ilivieda’s decision, some praising her strength, others questioning the timing

The Super Falcons will play two friendly matches against Cameroon in Ikenne and Abeokuta

Super Falcons defender Ilivieda Blessing has made a bold return to the national team’s training camp in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, just days after the heartbreaking loss of her husband.

The emotional decision to rejoin her teammates ahead of two friendly matches against Cameroon has struck a chord with fans across the country.

According to Complete Sports, the Super Falcons will face the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon on Saturday at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo, and again on Tuesday at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex in Abeokuta.

These friendlies serve as part of the team’s preparation for upcoming international competitions, and Ilivieda’s presence brings added emotional depth to the camp.

Ilivieda makes the brave decision

Despite the tragedy, Ilivieda has chosen to answer the national call, a move many have described as courageous and selfless.

Her determination to continue representing her country, even in the face of personal pain, has earned admiration from teammates and supporters alike.

While grief often calls for time away from work and public life, Ilivieda has found strength in football, something many believe may be helping her heal.

Nigerians react to Ilivieda’s decision

Nigerians have taken to social media to express their thoughts on Ilivieda Blessing’s decision.

While many commended her resilience, others questioned the wisdom of such a quick return to the pitch.

Former Super Eagles media officer, Colin Udoh, described Ilivieda as strong after she took the brave decision to represent the Super Falcons.

“She is STRONG,” Colin Udoh wrote on X.

Veteran sports journalist Shina Oludare also wrote on X:

“It comes down to her personal choice, how she copes with grief, and whether she feels supported and ready. The most important thing is that her decision, whether to play or not is respected. Well done, Blessing!”

Another fan posted:

“Did y’all pause to think that maybe, just maybe she probably opted to still play the match and wasn’t put up to it by the NFF? People grief differently fgs.”

One fan stroked the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for allowing her decision:

“In as much as this is very beautiful to watch .. I think the nff should have been a little bit more sensitive to her situation and excuse her for just these games.... On the other hand, maybe football is her escape from her sorrows and she insisted she wanted to be there.”

Another fan tweeted:

“This is the only thing that makes her forget for a brief moment.”

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has also invited an interesting blend of the old and the new, home girls and those plying their trade abroad for the friendlies versus Cameroon.

Captain Ajibade, multiple award-winning goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defender Osinachi Ohale, midfielder Christy Ucheibe and forwards Toni Payne and Francisca Ordega are some of the players invited for the game.

Footballer learns of mom’s death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that South African football star Cassius Mailula tragically lost his mother barely hours after posting a heartfelt Mother's Day message on May 11, 2025.

He branded her as his queen in a special message on Instagram where he wrote: "Happy Mother’s Day My Queen."

Shortly after his football match, the 23-year-old former Mamelodi Sundowns star learnt of his mother's passing.

