Super Eagles legend John Mikel Obi has stated it would be disastrous if Chelsea fails to sign Victor Osimhen during the summer transfer

The Blues missed out on the Nigerian forward during the 2024 transfer window after making a last-minute offer just before the deadline

Osimhen, who joined Galatasaray, has won the Turkish Cup and Super Lig title, finishing as the league’s top scorer with 36 goals

John Mikel Obi has urged his former club Chelsea to secure the services of prolific striker Victor Osimhen once the transfer window opens

Galatasaray are currently luring the 2023 CAF Player of the Year with lucrative offers, incentives, and the promise of Champions League football.

Turkish fans have shown immense support for the former Lille forward, both on and off the pitch, while also pressuring the club to finalise a deal with Napoli.

Mikel pleads with Chelsea to sign Osimhen

AFCON winner John Mikel Obi said loanee Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen would be eager to join Chelsea next season if approached by the club.

In a post on X, the UEFA Champions League winner emphasised that the prolific striker could deliver titles for Chelsea, just as he did with Napoli and Galatasaray.

Mikel praised Osimhen as the best striker in the world, asserting that no one comes close to his current form.

He added that the 24-year-old would not only score goals for the Blues but also provide assists and create chances. He said via The Obi Podcast:

“Congratulations to Galatasaray, they deserve the title. They've been at the top of the table all season. The way they played, their fans, and of course, they have the best finisher in the world (the best in Europe). I don’t see anyone better. With his numbers this season, he’s been on fire.”

“The way he plays with hunger, aggression, scoring goals, creating chances, everything he does has been fantastic.”

“I’ve always said it: Osimhen is a player who wins you trophies, gets you into the top four, and is incredibly reliable."

"I know Victor, he wants to break records and keep winning. Wherever he goes, he’ll bring trophies. He did it at Napoli. He went to Galatasaray and brought them two titles. He’s a born winner.”

Mikel says Osimhen's idol is Drogba

John Mikel Obi stated it would be heartbreaking if Victor Osimhen were to join another club besides Chelsea.

The 38-year-old revealed that Osimhen’s idol is Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba and that the Nigerian striker has been a staunch Chelsea fan since childhood. He said:

"He scores goals and even chips in with assists. We have to get him. After everything we've been through, myself, the club, and him (Osimhen), it would be heartbreaking to see him wear another shirt.”

“I don’t want to see him at Manchester United, PSG, or Arsenal. He’s tailor-made for us. He grew up supporting Chelsea, and his idol is Didier Drogba. How many times do I have to say it? He bleeds blue and wants to play for us.”

“If the club decides to go another direction, fair enough."

Galatasaray to sign Osimhen permanently

Legit.ng earlier reported that Galatasaray are making bold moves to secure the permanent signing of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

Vice President Abdullah Kavukcu has revealed the club’s willingness to match any financial package offered by European giants.

After a sensational loan spell from Napoli, Osimhen has become a fan favourite in Istanbul, and the Turkish champions are determined to keep him.

