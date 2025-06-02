Victor Osimhen's future has yet to be decided after officially finishing his loan spell at Galatasaray

The Turkish champions have shown the most intent among the clubs interested in signing him

Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek, through a Turkish pundit, has provided the latest update

Victor Osimhen's future has taken a new twist in the last 24 hours as Galatasaray president provides the latest update about the club's interest in the striker.

Osimhen has officially come to the end of his season-long loan spell at Galatasaray after the final match of the season against Istanbul Basaksehir at the Rams Park.

Victor Osimhen and Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek at an event in December. Photo by Cemal Yurttas.

Source: Getty Images

The striker scored the second goal in the match in the second half, after passing on the penalty in the first half to Dries Mertens, who was leaving the club after three years.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he exceeded expectations at Galatasaray, scoring 37 goals and providing eight assists in 41 matches in all competitions this season.

This has kept him on the radar of many top European clubs and Saudi Pro League sides, as well as spurred Galatasaray’s interest in signing him despite the financial constraints.

Dursun Ozbek speaks about Osimhen

Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek has been vocal about the club's interest in Osimhen and frequently speaks about him, including at the Champions Fest last month.

Turkish journalist Zeki Uzundurukan has disclosed the information divulged to him by Ozbek about the Nigerian’s future, and it brings hope to the fans.

“Al Hilal cannot just go and give 40 million Euros to a player. The Confederation controls that business. President Dursun Özbek told me,” Uzundurukan told Fotomac.

“There are no offers from Europe. In fact, Galatasaray made a good offer. The claims that Juventus has been in talks are also lies. They never tried to beat Napoli. United and Chelsea are not involved either.

He confirmed that the Super Eagles forward wants to stay at Galatasaray after his career took an upward turn during what was supposed to be a stopgap loan.

“Osimhen wants to stay. It's like he was reborn here. His teammates like him too. Negotiations are ongoing through Italian manager George Gardi. When he left Napoli, he also left his manager there. Galatasaray is the strongest team. Osimhen will rest a bit and then decide,” he added.

Galatasaray President Dursun Ozbek waves to the fans during the Champions Fest. Photo by Agit Erdi Ulukaya.

Source: Getty Images

“I think he will stay at Galatasaray. Fenerbahçe is not involved either. Because they don't want that place. There is a 70% chance he will continue at Galatasaray.”

Uzundurukan confirmed that Galatasaray will be unable to hold him for long, even if he agrees to stay, and he could be on his way out after one season.

“Maybe he stays in the Champions League for a year, becomes successful and goes to big clubs in Europe. Maybe they will sell him for 100 million Euros,” he concluded.

Ulueren provides update on Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray insider Serhat Ulueren has disclosed the latest information about Osimhen’s future after confirming he is planning to buy a house in Istanbul.

Ulueren claimed that Galatasaray’s chances of signing him have increased to 51% after the interest from Saudi Arabia cooled down in recent days.

Source: Legit.ng