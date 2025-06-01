Victor Osimhen’s future remains a topic of discussion as he is expected to decide on his next club soon

Galatasaray are still working on making him continue at the club amid interest from Al-Hilal

The striker has reportedly dropped a hint of where his future lies after making a recent move

Victor Osimhen may have dropped a hint of where his future lies after a recent move, which has further boosted Galatasaray’s hopes of signing him permanently.

Osimhen moved to Galatasaray last summer to avoid sitting in exile at Napoli after he was frozen out of the squad for failing to secure a permanent move away.

The Turkish champions signed him on a season-long loan with an option of a January exit to selected clubs, but he fell in love with the club and completed his loan move.

He had barely started his loan spell before Galatasaray decided to sign him permanently, even though it means they will break their record transfer fee many times over.

Regardless, they were unrelenting and kept making their transfer interest clear as the striker continued to deliver impressive performances on the pitch.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he played 41 games in all competitions for the club across the Super League, UEFA Europa League and Turkish Cup, and scored 37 goals and eight assists.

Osimhen hints at his next club

Galatasaray are not the only club interested in the Super Eagles striker; top European clubs and Saudi Pro League sides are also interested.

The European clubs have all relaxed their interest due to the cost of the deal, but Al-Hilal are pressing on and have offered to triple the wages Galatasaray offered him, amounting to €45 million per annum.

Regardless, he has yet to decide on his future, but Turkish pundit Serhat Ulueren has disclosed that he could be moving closer to Galatasaray more than fans realise.

“I spoke to a Galatasaray manager. He sent a message from the Champions League Final. The possibility of Arabia has decreased a little. Osimhen's possibility of coming to Galatasaray has increased to 51%,” he said as quoted by GS Gazete.

“He is even looking for a house for himself in the Beykoz district of Istanbul's Anatolian Side. My real estate agent friend told me. He liked a 3 million dollar house in Acarkent. If it is not for investment purposes, we can say that he is staying with the team.

“Many football players and famous artists live in the Acarkent site. The owner of that site is also a Galatasaray supporter. Galatasaray is in a position to pay the figures in question in terms of salary.”

Galatasaray celebrate Osimhen and his family

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray celebrated Osimhen and his family after the final match of the Turkish Super League season against Istanbul Basaksehir.

Osimhen scored the second goal in the 2-0 win, and the fans at the Rams Park celebrated him and his family, even though he has yet to communicate his next step.

