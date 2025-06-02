Galatasaray have received official approval from Napoli to negotiate a permanent transfer of Victor Osimhen

Osimhen scored 36 goals and led Galatasaray to a league and cup double during his loan spell with the Istanbul giants

European giants and Saudi clubs pose strong competition for the Nigerian striker’s signature

Galatasaray has officially begun talks with Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen to make his loan deal permanent after receiving formal permission from Italian club Napoli.

The 26-year-old Nigerian forward was a standout performer during his one-season loan in Turkey, scoring an impressive 36 goals in all competitions.

Victor Osimhen scored 36 goals in all competitions to emerge as Galatasaray's top scorer this season.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen also played a pivotal role in Galatasaray’s historic domestic double, as Okan Buruk’s men won both the Turkish Super Lig and Turkish Cup this season.

The Napoli loanee’s brilliance earned him the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Golden Boot awards in the league, solidifying his status as a fan favourite among Galatasaray supporters, per WhoScored.

Osimhen’s dominant performances have not only put Galatasaray on a high but have also caught the attention of major clubs across Europe and beyond.

Talks begin with Napoli’s green light

In a positive development for the Turkish champions, Napoli has officially permitted Galatasaray to begin formal discussions with Osimhen regarding a permanent deal.

According to Forza Cimbom, respected Turkish football journalist Ugur Senpire says the 26-year-old Nigerian striker delayed his planned departure from Turkey after the green light from Napoli came through.

“I am conveying the information I received: Osimhen was going to go today but did not. Official permission was received from Naples for the meeting.

“The first meeting after the permission took place at the Point Hotel this evening. The meeting continued until 23.30,” Şenpire revealed.

Galatasaray hopes that their strong relationship with Osimhen, the success both parties achieved together, and the admiration he enjoys from fans will be enough to convince him to stay, even in the face of heavy competition.

The coming days will be crucial as Galatasaray races to seal a permanent deal before other suitors swoop in.

European and Saudi clubs interested in Osimhen

While Galatasaray is keen on turning Osimhen’s loan into a permanent move, they face tough competition from within and outside Europe.

Victor Osimhen joined Galatasaray on loan last summer after a fallout with Napoli, where he has spent the previous four seasons.

Source: Getty Images

European giants, including Chelsea, Manchester United, and Juventus, have all been linked to the Nigerian striker, each prepared to lure him with massive offers and the appeal of elite-level football.

Adding to the mix, Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal have also entered the fray as reports suggest that the club has tabled a highly lucrative offer, reportedly worth three times what Osimhen currently earns in Turkey.

The financial muscle of the Saudi Pro League poses a serious threat to Galatasaray’s hopes of retaining their star man.

Despite these challenges, Galatasaray has not backed down as the Turkish club sees Osimhen as a long-term asset and has been working behind the scenes to secure his signature.

Galatasaray President gives Osimhen update

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek has been vocal about the club's interest in Osimhen and frequently speaks about him, including at the Champions Fest last month.

Turkish journalist Zeki Uzundurukan has disclosed the information divulged to him by Ozbek about the Nigerian’s future, and it brings hope to the fans.

There are no offers from Europe. In fact, Galatasaray made a good offer. The claims that Juventus has been in talks are also lies. They never tried to beat Napoli. United and Chelsea are not involved either, claimed Galatasaray president.

