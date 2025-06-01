Paris Saint-Germain won the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League after beating Inter Milan 5-0

It was the French Ligue 1 side's first Champions League trophy in their second attempt at a final

Head coach Luis Enrique has picked one of his players to win the Ballon d'Or after their historic win

Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique has picked one of his players to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or after the team won their first UEFA Champions League trophy.

PSG won the UEFA Champions League in historic fashion on all fronts. It was their first trophy and was the highest margin in a final after beating Inter Milan 5-0.

Luis Enrique celebrates with the Champions League trophy after PSG beat Inter Milan. Photo by Stefan Matzke/sampics.

Source: Getty Images

Achraf Hakimi, Desire Doue (2), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and youngster Senny Mayulu were the goal scorers for PSG during the final held at Allianz Arena in Munich.

Enrique picks Ballon d'Or winner

The race for the 2025 Ballon d'Or changed scope after Paris Saint-Germain won last night's trophy, as it had been fluctuating during the course of the tournament.

Top stars like Mohamed Salah, Raphinha, Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele have at one point or the other been the favourites to succeed 2024 winner Rodri.

PSG boss Enrique has picked France international Ousmane Dembele as his winner after he was instrumental in helping the team win the European treble this season.

“Everyone’s talking about the Ballon d’Or, I would give it to Ousmane Dembele,” he said as quoted by India Today.

“Just because of, if we think about how he defended today. He showed just what he was made of. He was a leader, he was humble, and he defended.

“Without a shadow of a doubt, he deserves this. Not just for the goals that he’s scored, but also for the pressing we saw. We’ve seen such a season from him, and he was exceptional.”

Ousmane Dembele and Luis Enrique celebrate with the Champions League trophy. Photo by Etsuo Hara.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Transfermarkt, the former Barcelona attacker scored 33 goals and contributed a further 15 assists in 49 matches in all competitions this season, and was named Ligue 1’s best player.

Dembele acknowledged Enrique’s praise for showing leadership, admitting that he is taking responsibility to set an example for the young players, and explained a bit into how he played tactically to influence the game.

“I had to set an example for the younger players, because I'm not so young anymore. Defending in matches like this, showing that you have to run for the jersey. I enjoy doing that, I put pressure on Yann Sommer to win back balls and it worked,” he said.

PSG’s UCL prize money

Legit.ng analysed Paris Saint-Germain’s prize money after winning the Champions League after a dominant 5-0 win over Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan in Munich.

The oil-backed French club received over €100 million in prize money, while the only other team to receive north of 100m is their victim in the final, Inter Milan.

Source: Legit.ng