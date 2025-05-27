Zubby Michael is planning his birthday celebration in Cotonou, scheduled a few days after reports emerged that he injured an actor on set

Godwin Nnadiekwe revealed that he suffered internal bleeding after being accidentally shot in the chest by Zubby Michael during filming

Fans expressed anger over the incident, criticizing Zubby Michael and demanding justice for Godwin

Nollywood actor Zubby Michael has announced plans to celebrate his birthday outside Nigeria in June.

According to a post by singer-turned-blogger Tunde Ednut, the movie star will be in Cotonou for Macro Lady Boss birthday event on June 13.

Zubby Michael is set to be a guest at the event and will also mark his own birthday there for the first time.

The event poster was shared by the media personality, who recently celebrated his birthday in multiple countries.

The lavish birthday soirée is scheduled to take place at Macro Lounge on June 13, with several notable disc jockeys listed to entertain guests.

Fans taunt Zubby Michael over birthday plans

Fans of the actor expressed disappointment about the news, especially following Godwin Nnadiekwe’s revelation that Zubby Michael kicked him in the chest, causing internal bleeding.

Godwin shared a video of the incident and added that he had to pay his own medical bills after treatment.

The Actors Guild of Nigeria also reacted, promising to ensure justice for Godwin.

Followers of Zubby Michael taunted him over the situation and questioned whether any action had been taken.

Some cautioned movie lovers in Cotonou to be careful and protect themselves if they plan to attend the party.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to post about Zubby

Netizens have different things to say about the post. Here are some comments below:

@altesenee__ said:

"E good as una don settle cus i still remember when u been say na Odumeje make Zubi blow, no be small quarrel that year."

@vanita9011 wrote:

"How about the actor he kicked, hope he's okay o."

@lovelynscloset shared:

"I hope justice is served, he's enjoying birthday while someone is enduring internal bleeding."

@praizsscott said:

"Person wey you match e chest nko? make another fan come collect beating again for Cotonou?"

@kokospecial_ said:

"How about the boy wey you wan kpai? Abi he don wake up?"

@michael_chris74 commented:

"Cotonou is a very cool state in Bénin république, very peaceful. I will love to be there again when I have the opportunity"

@mhizreni89 stated:

"Superman of our time Happy Birthday. I for say happy birthday but dem fit kick me for mouth."

Zubby Michael unveils real estate project

Legit.ng earlier reported that Michael diversified into the real estate sector and unveiled his huge project.

He shared a video of when he went to supervise his real estate project. And showed off the work that has been done on the project so far.

Fans took to the comment section to thank the actor for making a wise decision. They also advised his colleagues not to rely on movie making alone as their means of livelihood

