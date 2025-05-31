Victor Osimhen played his last game for Galatasaray in the Turkish Super League’s final match

Osimhen scored the second goal in the 2-0 victory over Istanbul Basaksehir at the Rams Park

Galatasaray celebrated the striker and his family after the match, subtly hinting at a farewell

Victor Osimhen played his last game for Galatasaray during their final match of the 2024/25 Turkish Super League season.

Galatasaray defeated Istanbul Basaksehir 2-0 at the Rams Park in Istanbul. Osimhen scored the second goal, a bullet header in the second half to seal the win.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring for Galatasaray against Istanbul Basaksehir. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

He showed great sportsmanship and passed on the penalty to Dries Mertens, who scored the first goal, as the Belgian striker was leaving the club after three seasons.

Similarly to how Osimhen's daughter announced his goal, Mertens’ wife announced his goal, and the striker was grateful for the goal to send him off at the club.

“I didn't know my wife would make the announcement. Thank God I scored a goal and heard her voice. I am him, and he is me. We have been together for years. Behind every strong man is a strong woman,” he told GS TV.

Galatasaray celebrate Victor Osimhen

Though it has yet to be confirmed because Galatasaray are still working on signing Victor Osimhen permanently, the forward has come to the end of his time at the club.

He will return to Napoli to assess the options for his future ahead of a permanent exit this summer, with multiple clubs interested, including Saudi club Al-Hilal.

As seen in a video shared on Instagram by Buchi Laba, the club made a special announcement for the striker as he walked through a crowd of his teammates and media with his family.

Osimhen had a successful loan spell at the club. He scored 37 goals and eight assists in 41 games in all competitions, winning the Turkish league Golden Boot and Best Player.

Top European football clubs, including Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United, are some of the interested clubs, while Saudi side Al-Hilal have also made a concrete offer to him.

Galatasaray players lift the Turkish Super League and Cup after their final match of the season. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

Pundit speaks on Osimhen's future

Though the club have yet to confirm, the striker is expected to leave the club despite their efforts, and he will move to Europe or

Pundit Ali Naci Küçük claimed that the Super Eagles striker is 99% set to leave the club, and hopes Mauro Icardi can return from ACL injury strong next season.

“At this point, Osimhen has 99% bid farewell to Galatasaray with the Başakşehir match. We are all lucky to have watched such an important football player. I think Icardi will return much stronger,” he told Sky Spor.

Kenneth Omeruo advises Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Kenneth Omeruo advised Osimhen to move to the Premier League, as that is where his talents can be maximised as he hits his prime.

The Super Eagles defender also advised him to join his former club Chelsea, over rivals Arsenal, because he has a good chance of winning trophies with the Blues.

Source: Legit.ng