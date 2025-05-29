Victor Osimhen will leave Napoli permanently this summer, and he will not continue at Galatasaray

The Napoli-owned forward reportedly favours a move to the Premier League over other suitors

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo has advised Osimhen on which Premier League club to join

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo has advised Victor Osimhen on which Premier League club to join whenever he leaves Napoli permanently this summer.

Osimhen will not continue at Galatasaray beyond his season-long loan spell and will return to Napoli to assess his options ahead of next season.

Kenneth Omeruo playing for Kasimpasa again at Konyaspor during his recent stint in Turkey. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian forward has interest from the Premier League, Italian Serie A, and Saudi Pro League, but it is believed he favours a move to the English top-flight.

Kenneth Omeruo advises Osimhen

Former Chelsea defender Omeruo has told Osimhen that the Premier League should be his next destination, and also to join the reigning UEFA Conference League winners.

“Of course, Chelsea,” he told Sporty TV when asked which club Osimhen should join. “Arsenal needs him, but I want him to win trophies. Right now, he’s the best striker in the world for me.

“I want to see Victor in the Premier League, no doubt. I want to see him there. I want him to conquer the league.”

One of the reasons Osimhen will find it difficult to leave Galatasaray eventually is because of how their fans have treated him since he arrived at the club last year.

Omeruo claimed he had hinted to him about this treatment, having played for two Turkish clubs: Kasimpasa and Alanyaspor, and felt the love of the fans.

“When he was about to go to Galatasaray, we spoke, I told him, they’ll kill you with love,” he said.

“In Turkey, the fans make you appreciate, they make you love your job. It’s not just about the club you’re playing. As long as you’re a football player, you’re a star for them.”

However, despite Omeruo’s wishes, Galatasaray fans' love won't make Osimhen stay at the club next season, nor would his wishes make Premier League clubs sign him.

Manchester United are out of the race to sign Osimhen after missing out on UEFA Champions League qualification and are in a dire financial situation.

London clubs Arsenal and Chelsea, which were previously interested in the Super Eagles forward, have taken a back seat due to the total cost of the transfer.

According to The Athletic, the Blues have shifted their focus to signing Ipswich Town forward Liam Delap and are now frontrunners after securing Champions League football.

Liam Delap is now Chelsea's preferred striker ahead of the summer window. Photo by Stephen Pond.

Source: Getty Images

Their rivals Arsenal have prioritised Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon and also Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, though the German club wants £92mil.

Sinan Engin warns Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Turkish pundit Sinan Engin warned Osimhen that he will never get the kind of love Galatasaray fans show him elsewhere, and he will miss them.

Engin claimed he cannot fault the striker if he accepts the €45 million salary offer from Al-Hilal, which is three times more than what Galatasaray are offering him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng