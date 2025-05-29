Chelsea has reportedly sealed a deal for Ipswich striker Liam Delap just after winning the Conference League

The England U-21 international chooses Stamford Bridge over interest from Manchester United and Newcastle

Chelsea are hoping to build a title-winning squad ahead of the Club World Cup in June

Liam Delap is set to become Chelsea's latest signing after the club moved swiftly to activate his £30 million release clause for the England youth international.

The England U-21 striker, who netted 12 goals for Ipswich in the Premier League last season, was on the radar of several top-flight clubs, including Manchester United, Newcastle, and Everton.

However, Chelsea’s offer of Champions League football and a clear developmental pathway under manager Enzo Maresca proved too good for Delap to refuse, Sky Sports reports.

Delap’s familiarity with Maresca, having worked with him during their time at Manchester City, also played a crucial role in the 22-year-old forward’s decision.

In addition, Chelsea’s recruitment co-director Joe Shields, another former Manchester City staff member, was reportedly instrumental in pushing the deal through.

Delap fits Chelsea’s long-term strategy

Chelsea's strategy remains consistent as the Blues intend to always invest in young, high-potential players on long, performance-based contracts.

Delap fits this strategy from the London club perfectly, he brings both Premier League experience and untapped potential to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea also sees the former Manchester City academy graduate as a project player who can grow into a vital player under Maresca’s tactical guidance, Football365 reports.

Despite Ipswich’s relegation, Delap impressed with his composure, work rate, and eye for goal, traits Chelsea are banking on as they prepare for a packed schedule, including the Club World Cup in the United States, kick-starting on June 16.

Chelsea moves on from Osimhen’s pursuit

The incoming signing of Delap means Chelsea might no longer be interested in pursuing a deal for long-term target Victor Osimhen when the summer transfer window opens.

The Nigerian forward, who scored 36 goals in 40 appearances while on loan at Galatasaray this season, has been on the Blues' radar for quite some time.

Osimhen has been widely tipped to leave parent club Napoli permanently this summer, and ex-Chelsea midfielder Mikel Obi had pleaded for the club to sign the Super Eagles striker, whose release clause is set at £75 million.

Chelsea back to winning ways

News of the Delap deal emerged just as Chelsea fans were still celebrating their dominant Conference League final performance in Wroclaw, Poland.

After a lacklustre first half, the Blues came alive in the second, overturning an early deficit with goals from Enzo Fernandez, Nicolas Jackson, Jadon Sancho, and Moises Caicedo.

The victory not only delivered Chelsea’s first silverware since 2022 but also confirmed their return to the Champions League after a two-year absence.

How much did Chelsea make for UECL win

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chelsea are the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League winners after beating Real Betis 4-1 in Wroclaw, and the prize money they got has been revealed.

The Blues received a total prize money of €22million for winning the Conference League, €7million out of which came from winning the final.

Played 13 matches, excluding playoffs, won 12 and lost one to Legia Warsaw in the second leg of the quarter-final at Stamford Bridge, thus earning €4.8million for wins (400,000 per win).

