Al-Hilal have made a €120m (₦215 billion) mouth-watering offer to lure Victor Osimhen for the upcoming Club World Cup

The 26-year-old Super Eagles striker scored 36 goals in 40 games during his loan spell at Galatasaray

Premier League clubs and Juventus are also in the race for Osimhen’s signature amid Napoli’s strong stance

Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal have taken a bold step in the summer transfer window by launching a record-breaking €120 million (₦215 billion) offer to secure the services of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

With the Club World Cup on the horizon, the recently dethroned Saudi Pro League champions are keen to bolster their squad and believe the Super Eagles striker could be vital for their international success.

Victor Osimhen joined Galatasaray on loan last summer from Napoli and went ahead to win the league and Cup double in Turkey.

According to reports from GOAL, the offer tabled to Osimhen is spread over a three-year deal, signalling Al-Hilal’s serious intent to wrap up the deal ahead of the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

The Saudi club, which lost its domestic crown to Al-Ittihad, are looking for a statement signing that can lead their charge back to the top.

Osimhen is seen as a marquee addition that would not only bring goals but also global attention to the Saudi club if he eventually signs.

The Nigerian forward is fresh off a brilliant loan spell at Turkish side Galatasaray, where he scored a remarkable 36 goals in 40 appearances, helping them clinch the league and Cup double.

Despite Osimhen’s outstanding form, Napoli, under new boss Antonio Conte, are reportedly not interested in retaining him.

European clubs still in the race

While Al-Hilal have tabled a tempting financial package, Osimhen’s future remains far from certain as Manchester United has seemingly reignited their interest in the Nigerian forward.

Other Premier League clubs, including Manchester City, Arsenal, and Chelsea, have also shown strong interest in the Super Eagles forward ahead of the summer transfer window, per Tribal Football.

Serie A giants Juventus are also in the mix, though they may struggle to match the financial muscle of their English counterparts or Al-Hilal.

Osimhen’s €75 million release clause is the stumbling block for Juventus as this figure makes him an affordable yet highly valuable target, especially for Premier League sides with larger transfer budgets and the lure of top-tier European football.

Al Hilal wants more star power

Al-Hilal’s pursuit of Osimhen reflects the Saudi Pro League’s wider ambitions to continue attracting world-class footballers.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with his Galatasaray teammates after the club won the Turkish Super Lig.

The former champions are reportedly also interested in Cristiano Ronaldo, who is reportedly set to leave Al-Nassr.

This further highlights their aggressive strategy in building a globally competitive league.

Whether Osimhen will choose a big-money move to the Middle East or pursue Champions League football in Europe remains to be seen.

Osimhen cautioned amid Al Hilal interest

Osimhen's future is a hot topic heading into the summer transfer window as he will leave Napoli permanently and not stay beyond his loan spell at Galatasaray either.

Turkish football commentator Sinan Engin has fired a warning to Osimhen that he will miss the love shown to him by Galatasaray fans when he leaves the club.

The former footballer added that Galatasaray have done their best to keep the forward, and they cannot compete against the huge financial incentive offered by Al-Hilal.

