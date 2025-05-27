Victor Osimhen was discovered by chance at a grassroots football tournament in Lagos and has gone on to become a global star

Victor Osimhen’s road to stardom was not the easiest, especially growing up in Nigeria, where he faced several obstacles before reaching the top in his career.

From dominating the Ligue 1 in France, Serie A with Napoli, to winning the league and Cup double in Turkey with Galatasaray, the 26-year-old forward’s story did not start up rosy.

According to Transfermarkt, Osimhen scored 36 goals this season and is the leading goalscorer in the Turkish Super Lig with 24 goals.

Behind the goals and glory, Osimhen’s life holds some surprising truths that even his most devoted fans may not know about the Super Eagles striker.

4 surprising facts about Victor Osimhen

Here, Legit.ng has compiled a list of four lesser-known facts about Osimhen that shed light on the Nigerian forward’s inspiring journey.

1. From street hustler to a global superstar

Before his fame, Osimhen faced real struggles as a child growing up in Nigeria’s commercial capital city, Lagos.

Growing up in Lagos, the Super Eagles striker sold sachet water and oranges in traffic to help his family survive after the death of his mother.

Life was hard, but those early challenges built the resilience and hunger that now define the 26-year-old’s successes on the pitch.

2. Discovered by chance in Lagos

Osimhen’s journey began at a local youth tournament in Lagos.

While playing in a grassroots match, he was spotted by former Super Eagles star and youth coach Emmanuel Amuneke.

Recognising his raw talent, the former Barcelona winger brought the youngster into the Nigeria U-17 team preparing for the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Osimhen would seize the opportunity, finishing as the tournament’s top scorer and leading Nigeria to win the tournament.

That moment marked the beginning of a remarkable football career for Osimhen.

3. Struggled silently at Wolfsburg

After his U-17 success, Osimhen signed for Bundesliga club Wolfsburg. However, his European dream got off to a shaky start in Germany.

Plagued by injuries and struggling to adapt to a new culture, the young Osimhen found it difficult to break into the first team as he made just 16 appearances without scoring a single goal after three seasons.

Osimhen would later seek a move away to Belgium, where his breakthrough came during a loan spell at Sporting Charleroi.

He scored 20 goals in one season, proving he still had what it takes.

4. Turned down Manchester United

Many fans are unaware that Osimhen once rejected a move to Manchester United.

After gaining the world’s attention at the FIFA U-17 World Cup, several top European clubs, including Arsenal and Manchester United, tried to sign him.

But the young striker chose Wolfsburg instead, believing it would offer him more playing time and a better chance to grow gradually.

It was a mature decision that showed his long-term thinking and commitment to development.

