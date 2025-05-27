Victor Osimhen: 4 Amazing Facts Die Hard Fans Might Not Know About Galatasaray Striker
Victor Osimhen’s road to stardom was not the easiest, especially growing up in Nigeria, where he faced several obstacles before reaching the top in his career.
From dominating the Ligue 1 in France, Serie A with Napoli, to winning the league and Cup double in Turkey with Galatasaray, the 26-year-old forward’s story did not start up rosy.
According to Transfermarkt, Osimhen scored 36 goals this season and is the leading goalscorer in the Turkish Super Lig with 24 goals.
Behind the goals and glory, Osimhen’s life holds some surprising truths that even his most devoted fans may not know about the Super Eagles striker.
4 surprising facts about Victor Osimhen
Here, Legit.ng has compiled a list of four lesser-known facts about Osimhen that shed light on the Nigerian forward’s inspiring journey.
1. From street hustler to a global superstar
Before his fame, Osimhen faced real struggles as a child growing up in Nigeria’s commercial capital city, Lagos.
Growing up in Lagos, the Super Eagles striker sold sachet water and oranges in traffic to help his family survive after the death of his mother.
Life was hard, but those early challenges built the resilience and hunger that now define the 26-year-old’s successes on the pitch.
2. Discovered by chance in Lagos
Osimhen’s journey began at a local youth tournament in Lagos.
While playing in a grassroots match, he was spotted by former Super Eagles star and youth coach Emmanuel Amuneke.
Recognising his raw talent, the former Barcelona winger brought the youngster into the Nigeria U-17 team preparing for the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup.
Osimhen would seize the opportunity, finishing as the tournament’s top scorer and leading Nigeria to win the tournament.
That moment marked the beginning of a remarkable football career for Osimhen.
3. Struggled silently at Wolfsburg
After his U-17 success, Osimhen signed for Bundesliga club Wolfsburg. However, his European dream got off to a shaky start in Germany.
Plagued by injuries and struggling to adapt to a new culture, the young Osimhen found it difficult to break into the first team as he made just 16 appearances without scoring a single goal after three seasons.
Osimhen would later seek a move away to Belgium, where his breakthrough came during a loan spell at Sporting Charleroi.
He scored 20 goals in one season, proving he still had what it takes.
4. Turned down Manchester United
Many fans are unaware that Osimhen once rejected a move to Manchester United.
After gaining the world’s attention at the FIFA U-17 World Cup, several top European clubs, including Arsenal and Manchester United, tried to sign him.
But the young striker chose Wolfsburg instead, believing it would offer him more playing time and a better chance to grow gradually.
It was a mature decision that showed his long-term thinking and commitment to development.
Galatasaray gives up on Osimhen
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray appears to have given up in their pursuit of Osimhen after the club's sporting director confirmed the only condition that could see him stay.
The Turkish champions were meant to be a stopgap for the Nigerian forward after joining them on loan following his failure to secure a permanent move away from Napoli.
Despite the constraints involved with the finances, Galatasaray are ready to trigger Osimhen's €75 million release clause and offer him a €15 million salary.
Source: Legit.ng
Chukwu Ikechukwu (Sports Editor) Chukwu Ikechukwu Godwin is a seasoned sports journalist with over a decade of experience across radio, TV, and online media. His career has seen him contribute his expertise to prominent media outlets such as Today FM, Wish FM, Silverbird Communications, and Sports Brief. Chukwu earned his Bachelor's degree in Agriculture from the University of Port Harcourt in 2016. Email: Chukwu.ikechukwu@corp.legit.ng