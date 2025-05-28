Ademola Lookman and Afrobeats superstar Davido have been spotted sharing a heartwarming moment in Lagos

The Atalanta and Super Eagles star arrives in Nigeria after a successful season in Italy

Lookman’s future at Atalanta remains uncertain amid transfer rumours surrounding the Nigerian this summer

Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman has been spotted enjoying a lively moment with Afrobeats superstar Davido in Lagos, creating a buzz across social media.

The heartwarming meeting between the Atalanta forward and the multiple award-winning singer has fans excited, as two of Nigeria’s biggest stars from the worlds of sports and entertainment united in a moment of national pride.

The video, which surfaced online, shows Lookman and Davido exchanging greetings and sharing laughs, with Davido hailing Lookman’s CAF Men’s Player of the Year award.

The meeting with Davido, Nigeria’s self-proclaimed “OBO” (Omo Baba Olowo), is one of the standout moments of Lookman’s trip so far since his arrival in Lagos this week.

Both Lookman and Davido have had a remarkable year as the “with you” crooner continues to top charts after releasing his fifth studio album, 5ive, earlier this year, while the winger’s performances for Atalanta and the Super Eagles this season have solidified his status as one of Africa’s best footballers.

Lookman receives a hero’s welcome in Lagos

Lookman arrived in Lagos to a hero’s reception following a stellar 2024/25 season with Serie A club Atalanta.

The 27-year-old, who played a crucial role in helping the club qualify for the UEFA Champions League for a second consecutive season, was also named in the Serie A Team of the Season by WhoScored, after netting 15 goals for Gian Piero Gasperini’s men.

Lookman was crowned CAF Men’s Player of the Year in December 2024, beating the likes of Achraf Hakimi to the prestigious award.

It was first time the Atalanta winger would win the award in his career and the second consecutive time a Nigerian has won CAF top honours after Super Eagles teammate Victor Osimhen claimed the award in 2023.

Lookman proudly brought the award with him to Lagos, marking a symbolic return home for the England-born Nigerian international.

Lookman tipped to leave Atalanta

Meanwhile, Lookman has been widely tipped to leave Atalanta this summer as the Nigerian forward continues to generate interest from top clubs across Europe.

According to OwnGoal Nigeria, the 27-year-old winger has been widely tipped to remain in Serie A as Napoli and Juventus are determined to seal a deal for his signature before the transfer window closes.

Lookman’s outstanding season at Atalanta has not gone unnoticed, and both Italian clubs are willing to battle it out with top clubs from England who are also keen on his services.

Lookman dropped from Nigeria’s Unity Cup squad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has addressed the media and fans about the concerns over the exclusion of some senior players like Lookman from the 2025 Unity Cup squad.

Chelle oversees his second international break in charge of the Super Eagles and will coach the team at the Unity Cup in London and an international friendly against Russia.

The manager announced two separate squads for the games, with NPFL stars named in that Unity Cup squad, while Papa Mustapha is the only home-based player on both lists.

