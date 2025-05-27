Eric Chelle announced separate squads for the 2025 Unity Cup and a friendly match vs Russia

Top Europe-based attackers Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman were absent from both lists

Super Eagles boss Chelle has explained why top players missed out and new players were given a chance

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has addressed the media and fans about the concerns over the exclusion of some senior players from the 2025 Unity Cup squad.

Chelle oversees his second international break in charge of the Super Eagles and will coach the team at the Unity Cup in London and an international friendly against Russia.

Eric Chelle speaks to the media ahead of Nigeria vs Ghana in the 2025 Unity Cup. Photo from @NGSuperEagles.

Source: Twitter

According to thenff.com, the manager announced two separate squads for the games, with NPFL stars named in that Unity Cup squad, while Papa Mustapha is the only home-based player on both lists.

However, superstars Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman were not named on any of the lists, raising questions among the fans.

Chelle explains Osimhen and Lookman snub

Chelle faced the media yesterday at Brentford FC’s Gtech Community Stadium, during which he explained his team selection, which has none of its top two players.

He admitted that as he promised earlier, he is widening his consideration for players to select the best out of the numerous available in Nigeria.

“We have a lot of players in Nigeria, so we need to give chances to them so they can show us their quality, so it's difficult for me to talk or think about anything else,” he said as quoted by Soccernet.

“What I can tell you is we're focused, we want to win. We have a project, as a group, we want to create an identity, so we need to put some players who can learn quickly and get into the team.”

Chelle invited 10 players from the Nigerian Premier Football League, and he claims he spotted them during his multiple trips to stadiums during his stay in the country.

He believes they have enough quality to play for the Super Eagles, and they will bring something different to the team.

“I'm sure they'll bring a lot of energy, aggressiveness, intensity, to play for this jersey. I tell you they're very good players,” he added.

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman celebrate Nigeria's first goal during the 2-0 win over Rwanda. Photo from @NGSuperEagles.

Source: Twitter

Chelle speaks on Musa’s inclusion

One of the home-based players named in the squad for the Unity Cup is captain Ahmed Musa, who has not played for the Super Eagles since the end of AFCON 2023.

The former Mali international coach claimed he selected the Kano Pillars winger to show his quality and experience to the team, and he will stay if he performs.

“Ahmed [Musa] is a very great player… every Nigerian knows that, it's a fact, I think he can bring his quality and experience,” he concluded.

Chelle reacts to NFF's announcement

Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle shared his thoughts after the Nigeria Football Federation confirmed Super Eagles' participation in the 2025 Unity Cup.

The manager was pleased with the idea as it would help him assess his players in preparation games before the 2026 World Cup qualifier resumes in September.

