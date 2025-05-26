Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen joined his teammates in celebrating Galatasaray’s 25th Turkish Super Lig title

The 2023 CAF Player of the Year played a key role in helping the club secure both the Turkish Cup and the 2024/25 league title

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has reacted after Osimhen stylishly promoted his new album 5ive during the trophy parade

Victor Osimhen is enjoying life in Istanbul as Galatasaray embarked on a bus parade to celebrate their triumph in the Turkish Cup and Super Lig this season.

Galatasaray fans are urging the prolific forward to stay with the club after he netted 36 goals to finish as the league’s top scorer.

The Nigerian international has been excused from the Super Eagles squad for the Unity Cup, scheduled to take place in London from May 27 to 31.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray celebrates victory during the Turkish Super League match between Galatasaray and Kayserispor. Photo by: Ahmad Mora.

Davido hails Osimhen

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, in his usual surprising fashion, stylishly promoted Nigerian-American singer Davido during Galatasaray’s trophy parade at Istanbul’s iconic Yenikapı Miting Alanı on Sunday, May 25.

In a post on X, the 26-year-old shared a photo of himself holding up five fingers, an apparent nod to Davido’s new album 5ive, without adding a caption.

A jubilant Osimhen was part of the title-winning entourage, which included club president Dursun Ozbek and was welcomed by thousands of fans per dailysabah.

Davido reacted by quoting Osimhen’s post, acknowledging the subtle but powerful shoutout.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Turkish Super League against Kayserispor.Photo by: Ahmad Mora.

Nigerians react

Founder of Padimi Sports Foundation, Are Kolapo, has described Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen as the biggest Nigerian sporting brand at the moment.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Kolapo stated that Osimhen’s influence could extend beyond sports and positively impact the entertainment industry, particularly music. He said:

“Many football fans aren’t really into music, but this gesture by Victor Osimhen will go a long way. As we’ve seen, many musicians and skit makers have been identifying with the Galatasaray forward, especially during the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe.

“Hopefully, the kind of endorsements the entertainment industry enjoys will also begin to flow into the sporting sector, which remains largely untapped.”

Legit.ng compiled various reactions from Nigerians regarding Davido's responses. Read below:

@drpenking wrote:

"Person dey talk waka you interpret am as your album name. Since you come back from that visit you come dey reason left left."

@ololade10_ said:

"You took his wave for your album.

"You're now an average artiste for real."

@perfectionviera added:

"You no Dey disappoint. Gba artist."

Osimhen drops hints about his future

Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Osimhen raised eyebrows over his next move as his future continues to become a topic after ending a sensational loan spell with Turkish champions Galatasaray.

Galatasaray fans have made public appeals for the Super Eagles to extend his stay with the Istanbul giants when his loan deal expires this summer, even unveiling a massive tifo urging the 26-year-old to make his move permanent.

Osimhen, clearly moved by the affection, has been posting Galatasaray-themed content on social media, while noticeably avoiding any posts about Napoli, who have just won the Serie A.

