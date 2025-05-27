Ademola Lookman received a grand welcome in Lagos after arriving with his CAF Player of the Year trophy

It is the first time Lookman is bringing the prestigious award to Lagos after winning it in December 2024

The Atalanta forward had a standout 2024/25 season, scoring 15 Serie A goals and earning a spot in the league’s Best XI

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman was met with thunderous cheers and celebration as he arrived in Lagos, Nigeria, carrying the prestigious 2024 CAF Men’s Player of the Year award.

After a stellar 2024/25 season in Europe, the Atalanta star landed in Nigeria’s commercial capital and was greeted by fans, supporters, and dignitaries in a welcome fit for a king.

Lookman’s homecoming marked a historic moment for the England-born star, as it was the first time he was bringing the coveted CAF award directly to Lagos after winning the prestigious prize in December 2024.

Supporters lined the airport terminal, chanting Lookman’s name and waving Nigerian flags as the Atalanta ace made his way through a crowd of admirers who couldn’t contain their excitement.

The event highlighted the growing pride Nigerians feel for one of their brightest footballing exports.

CAF recognition and continental brilliance

Lookman was crowned the CAF Men's Player of the Year in December 2024, beating off stiff competition from Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi and other top African stars.

The award, widely considered the continent’s top individual football honour, came as recognition for the Nigerian international’s blistering form over the past year, where he led the Super Eagles to the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and won the Europa League with Atalanta.

In Italy, Lookman has lit up the Serie A with 15 goals and 61 key passes in the 2024/25 season, ranking third overall in both categories.

His consistency and creativity saw him earn a spot in WhoScored’s Serie A Team of the Season, with an overall match rating of 7.24, cementing his place among the league’s elite.

Flying the Nigerian flag high

Lookman’s journey has been remarkable since joining Atalanta from RB Leipzig in 2022.

Now one of the most consistent attacking forces in Europe, his performances have earned him admiration across the footballing world.

The Lagos celebration was not just a personal achievement but a national one, as fans beamed with pride at the prospect of a Nigerian player dominating the continental stage.

Having been to Nigeria earlier in the year for World Cup qualifiers, Lookman’s triumphant return with the CAF POTY trophy signals a new era of hope for Nigerian football fans and a reminder that global greatness is within reach.

EPL team enters race for Lookman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Aston Villa have joined the race alongside other Premier League clubs to sign Super Eagles winger Lookman.

The Villans currently sit in seventh place with 51 points, just two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and Newcastle in the 2025 Premier League season.

Atalanta is not willing to part with their prolific player, reportedly seeking around €65m after rejecting offers in the region of £40m from PSG last summer.

