Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has said that Nigerians have high expectations for team captain Ahmed Musa ahead of the upcoming Unity Cup

Chelle included the Kano Pillars forward in his 26-man squad for the four-nation tournament, set to take place in London from May 27 to 31

The AFCON winner was left out of the squad for the international friendly against Russia scheduled for June

Ahmed Musa has returned to the Super Eagles squad after being named in coach Eric Chelle’s 26-man list for the Unity Cup in London.

Chelle previously dropped the Kano Pillars captain for Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in March.

The former Leicester City forward has been in impressive form for Kano Pillars, scoring 10 goals in 23 NPFL appearances.

Chelle speaks on Ahmed Musa

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has publicly defended his choice of including captain Ahmed Musa in the squad for the Unity Cup.

In a post on X, the former Mali gaffer revealed that the quality of the Kano Pillars forward cannot be discarded.

The 47-year-old added that the decision to include the forward is to give him a shot at the national team one more time. Chelle said:

“I was in Nigeria recently and watched several NPFL matches. I spent time analysing the players, and I believe many of them have the quality and deserve a chance.

“I’m confident in our training camp, it will be intense and competitive. I’ve selected 10 players from the NPFL, and I can tell you, they are very good.

“Ahmed Musa is a great player, every Nigerian knows that. He brings experience and quality. He understands the game, having played in many big matches.

“My vision is to give him a chance. It’s up to him to show what he can do. If he performs well, he will earn his place in the team. But there’s a lot of pressure on him to deliver.”

Chelle confirms talents in NPFL

Eric Chelle has praised the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), saying it is filled with talented yet largely untapped players.

The former MC Oran coach said the upcoming Unity Cup offers a valuable opportunity to assess new talent, which led to his selection of 10 players from the domestic league.

Chelle also shared his vision for building a new identity for the Super Eagles by introducing a fresh tactical approach and methodology. Chelle said:

“We have a lot of talented players in Nigeria, so it’s important to give others a chance to show their quality.

“It’s difficult to talk specifics about the pitch, but I can tell you that we are focused on creating an identity and bringing in players who can understand and adapt to our project.

“The Unity Cup is a great opportunity to test new players and different systems as we prepare for the World Cup qualifiers in September.”

Nigeria will take on Ghana at Brentford FC’s Gtech Community Stadium in London on Wednesday, May 28, per Punch.

