Victor Osimhen was left out of Galatasaray’s squad that faced Goztepe in the league on matchday 37

In his absence, the team struggled before scoring through Kaan Ayhan and Alvaro Morata to win 2-0

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has provided the latest update on the striker after the victory

Victor Osimhen missed Galatasaray's 2-0 win over Goztepe and head coach Okan Buruk has provided the latest update on the future of the Napoli-owned forward.

Fans found out of the striker’s absence when the matchday squad for the match was announced on Friday, with other senior first-team stars also left out.

Okan Buruk looks on during Galatasaray's 2-0 win over Goztepe. Photo by Seskim Photo/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

In his absence, the team struggled to break down their opponents, eventually breaking the deadlock through Kaan Ayhan in the 70th minute before Alvaro Morata scored the second in the closing minutes.

There were not much concern from the fans and media with the Turkish Super League title already in the bag after last week's victory over Kayserispor.

Buruk provides update on Osimhen

Head coach Okan Buruk was rather silent on the striker’s absence during his post-match conference, but instead spoke briefly about his future at the club.

Osimhen is only a match away to conclude his season-long loan spell in Turkey and he is expected to return to Napoli where he will seek a permanent exit.

“Osimhen has become one of our important players this season,” he said as quoted by GS Gazete. “Our management is working to keep him. I hope we see him in our team next season. The work is progressing in this way.”

Gala are reportedly ready to trigger his €75 million release clause and offer him an annual €15 million salary, but the player is believed to want a move to top European leagues.

Okan Buruk and Victor Osimhen during Galatasaray's training ahead of Goztepe clash. Photo by Arife Karakum.

Source: Getty Images

Buruk praises Dries Mertens

Belgian forward Dries Mertens will leave the club after three successful seasons and Buruk paid tribute to the versatile attacker, whom he claimed has delivered for the team despite his age.

“Dries is very important to us both on and off the field... He has made important contributions to the Galatasaray team. He has helped us a lot. Of course, it will always be very difficult to leave here. In this sense, we are all very emotional.” he told GS TV.

“We made him captain in the match today. We are also planning to play him in the match we will play in our own stadium next week. Such separations are sometimes very difficult.”

The former Napoli winger who was Osimhen’s teammate was credited with helping the club secure the services of the Nigerian forward by convincing him to join the club.

He also made sure Osimhen rented an apartment close to his, so as to help him settle down easily, during which their children became friends and their families got closer.

Conte throws shade at Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Antonio Conte aimed dig at Osimhen after Napoli beat Cagliari 2-0 at the Maradona stadium to win the 2024/25 Italian Serie A title.

The manager claimed one of his most difficult tasks since taking over at Napoli was convincing his best players to stay, but unfortunately they both left the club.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng