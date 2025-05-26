10 home-based Super Eagles players, including Ahmed Musa, have arrived in London for Unity Cup preparations

The Super Eagles, led by manager Eric Chelle, will face Ghana in a high-stakes opener on May 28

Nigeria has listed a team blended with NPFL and European-based stars for the Unity Cup in London

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have begun preparations in earnest for the 2025 Unity Cup as 10 home-based players, including captain Ahmed Musa, have arrived at the team’s training camp in London.

The tournament, which aims to foster cultural ties and footballing excellence among African and Caribbean nations, will be hosted at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, United Kingdom.

The Super Eagles will kick off their Unity Cup tournament with an opening game against rivals Ghana on Wednesday, May 28. Photo credit: @NGSuperEagles

Among the early arrivals in camp are promising Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) talents such as Ifeanyi Onyebuchi, Junior Nduka, Sodiq Ismaila, Waliu Ojetoye, Papa Mustapha, and Collins Ugwueze, according to All Nigeria Soccer.

They are joined by the vastly experienced Ahmed Musa, who plies his trade with Kano Pillars and remains one of the team’s most iconic figures, Saviour Isaac, Sikiru Alimi, and Abubakar Adamu.

NPFL stars take centre stage

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has opted for a dynamic squad blend, selecting players from both the domestic NPFL and Europe’s top leagues.

This move reflects a growing confidence in the local league's quality and serves as a strategic effort to boost homegrown talent exposure on an international stage.

The presence of these NPFL players is expected to foster strong team chemistry and competition ahead of Nigeria’s crucial Unity Cup opener against West African arch-rivals, Ghana, on Wednesday, May 28.

Musa returns to Super Eagles

Musa’s inclusion, despite now playing domestically, sends a powerful message about the value of experience and leadership within the new-look Super Eagles squad.

Ahmed Musa has been included in the Super Eagles squad for the first time since the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast. Photo by Giuseppe Cacace

The Nigerian captain’s early arrival sets the tone for commitment and discipline, especially for the younger, home-based players eager to prove themselves on a global stage.

Musa’s influence both on and off the pitch is seen as vital in preparing the team mentally for the intensity of international competition.

What is the Unity Cup about?

Scheduled to run from May 27 to 31, the Unity Cup features teams from Nigeria, Ghana, Jamaica, and Trinidad & Tobago.

According to the BBC, it is more than just a football competition, the tournament celebrates cultural exchange, unity, and the global reach of African and Caribbean football.

With European-based regulars like Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon, and Samuel Chukwueze expected to join the camp soon, the Super Eagles will aim to field a balanced and formidable squad.

Super Eagles coach Chelle hopes to revive the team’s confidence ahead of the resumption of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where Nigeria risk missing the tournament after just one win in six matches.

Nigeria’s World Cup hopes boosted

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Super Eagles of Nigeria have received a massive boost in their bid to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after reports of South Africa accepting an incoming points deduction.

Nigeria have started the qualifying campaign poorly, having seven points from a possible 18 after the first six games and sit fourth in Group C behind South Africa, Benin Republic and Rwanda.

The Eagles have played four draws, one win and a loss in the opening six games despite playing two of the games each under three different head coaches.

