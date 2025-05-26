Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, linked up with Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa at London Gatwick Airport on Monday, May 26

10 home-based Super Eagles players have arrived in London ahead of the Unity Cup, scheduled for May 27-31

Nigeria will face Ghana in their opening match on Wednesday, May 28, with a win securing them a place in the final

Nigeria have begun preparations for the Unity Cup in London ahead of their crucial clash with Ghana on May 28.

Super Eagles, led by coach Eric Chelle, announced their 26-man squad on Wednesday, May 21, while Black Stars, under coach Otto Addo, released a 23-man list on Monday, May 26.

Both teams will renew their West African rivalry at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, London, on Wednesday.

Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck wished the Super Eagles the best of luck as he met with the team in London alongside captain Ahmed Musa. Photo by: Prince Williams and Laurence Griffiths.

Source: Getty Images

Odumodublvck meets Ahmed Musa

Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, met with members of the Super Eagles squad ahead of the Unity Cup.

In a post on X, the 31-year-old expressed excitement about linking up with Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa and several home-based players.

The 2024 Headies Award winner confirmed he took photos with four of the players. He wrote:

"I SNAP WITH LIKE FOUR.

"MY BOYSSSSSS 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Odumodublvck is currently in London for a show at the Brockwell Park on Monday, May 26.

Remo Stars coach Daniel Ogunmodede celebrates with the NPFL trophy after his club's match against Ikorodu City FC. Photo by: Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

Super Eagles coach poses with Nigerian rapper

Super Eagles assistant coach Daniel Ogunmodede expressed his delight at connecting with Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck in London.

In a post on X, the Remo Stars manager confirmed the team’s safe arrival for the Unity Cup and wished the rapper success in his upcoming concert.

Ogunmodede also urged Nigerians to expect a beautiful display of football when the Super Eagles take on Ghana in the Unity Cup. He wrote:

"Beautiful Times are Here. 🩶

"Glad to link up with the "Industry Machine" at London Gatwick Airport as we touched down for National Team Assignment ⚽.

"All the best at your concert, Champ! 🇳🇬🇬🇧."

Home-based players currently in camp include: Kano Pillars captain Ahmed Musa, Saviour Isaac, Sikiru Alimi, Abubakar Adamu, Ifeanyi Onyebuchi, Junior Nduka, Sodiq Ismaila, Waliu Ojetoye, Papa Mustapha, and Collins Ugwueze.

According to All Nigeria, 8 Europe-based stars Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Cyriel Dessers, Felix Agu, Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon, Nathan Tella, and Semi Ajayi are currently in camp.

The remaining foreign-based players are expected to join the camp before May 27 for an intensive training session ahead of their clash with the Black Stars on Wednesday.

Trinidad and Tobago will face Jamaica on Tuesday, May 27, ahead of Nigeria’s clash with Ghana per Sports Mole.

All matches of the four-nation tournament will be held at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, London.

Odumodublvck defends Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Odumodublvck has supported Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, after former Super Eagles' coach, Finidi George, lashed out at him.

The 'Picanto' crooner shared the reason Osimhen should be part of any team.

According to him, the Super Eagles striker can fight for both Odegaard and Martinelli anytime they are crying.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng