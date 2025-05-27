Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has confirmed the Turkish club will go all out to retain Victor Osimhen

The Nigerian forward is set to return to Napoli when his loan deal with the Turkish champions ends this summer

Osimhen led Galatasaray to win the Turkish Super Lig and the Turkish Cup while on loan from Napoli

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has disclosed that the Turkish champions' supporters are prepared to explore every possible avenue to retain Victor Osimhen beyond his current loan spell from Napoli.

The Nigerian forward, who has enjoyed a highly successful stint in Istanbul, has become a cult hero among fans, and the club’s hierarchy is eager to keep him permanently.

Osimhen led Galatasaray to a domestic double this season, netting 36 goals across all competitions, including 26 in the Turkish Super Lig, per Transfermarkt.

The 26-year-old forward’s performance has helped the Istanbul club on the pitch and ignited deep admiration among supporters, who have gone to extraordinary lengths to show their affection.

Fans and club unite in effort to retain Osimhen

Okan Buruk disclosed that both the management and supporters are ready to make major sacrifices if it means convincing Osimhen to stay in Turkey.

Speaking to Arma Sports, the Galatasaray manager highlighted the unity and passion surrounding Osimhen’s potential long-term stay.

“We always say that if Osimhen wants to continue here, we will push all the conditions,” Buruk said.

“Not only the management but also the fans say this. There are those who donate their fields for Osimhen, there are those who give their money.”

The public gestures of support from fans have caught global attention, with many showcasing signs, creating giant tifos, and launching online campaigns in a bid to persuade the striker to commit his future to Galatasaray.

Osimhen’s decision remains the deciding factor

Despite the overwhelming desire from both fans and club officials, Buruk admits that the final call lies with Osimhen himself.

After spending the 2024/25 season on loan from Napoli, the Nigerian forward is expected to assess all his options before deciding on his next move.

“The key point here is Osimhen’s decision,” Buruk concluded.

While Galatasaray remains hopeful, Osimhen has also been linked with a move to the Premier League and Saudi Arabia, where Al Hilal are reportedly offering a lucrative deal.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Juventus have also signified their interest in the Nigerian forward as all clubs aim to boost their attack before the start of the 2025/26 campaign.

Osimhen drops a clue on his future

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen has raised eyebrows over his next move as his future continues to become a topic after ending a sensational loan spell with Turkish champions Galatasaray.

The Istanbul club’s fans have made public appeals for the Super Eagles to extend his stay with the Istanbul giants when his loan deal expires this summer, even unveiling a massive tifo urging the 26-year-old to make his move permanent.

Osimhen, clearly moved by the affection, has been posting Galatasaray-themed content on social media, while noticeably avoiding any posts about Napoli, who have just won the Serie A.

