Victor Osimhen has hinted at a potential permanent move to Galatasaray after a trophy-laden loan spell

The Nigerian striker is reportedly also in advanced talks with Saudi giants Al Hilal over a big-money transfer

Despite returning to Napoli, Osimhen’s heart appears to be with Galatasaray following fan support and personal success

Victor Osimhen has raised eyebrows over his next move as his future continues to become a topic after ending a sensational loan spell with Turkish champions Galatasaray.

The Nigerian striker helped Okan Buruk's men to a league and cup double, and was the star of the season for the newly crowned Turkish champions.

Osimhen, who scored a whopping 36 goals across all competitions per Transfermarkt, is also set to win the Turkish Super Lig Golden Boot with 26 goals and has become a fan favourite.

Galatasaray fans have made public appeals for the Super Eagles to extend his stay with the Istanbul giants when his loan deal expires this summer, even unveiling a massive tifo urging the 26-year-old to make his move permanent.

Osimhen, clearly moved by the affection, has been posting Galatasaray-themed content on social media, while noticeably avoiding any posts about Napoli, who have just won the Serie A.

Napoli return or new chapter?

Although Osimhen is technically expected to return to Napoli following the expiry of his loan, his silence on the Italian club’s recent Serie A victory raises eyebrows.

With no congratulatory post to his parent club, the signs point to a possible detachment from the Italian club where he won the Scudetto in the 2022/23 season.

Meanwhile, Osimhen’s admiration for Galatasaray’s fans and their unwavering support has reportedly led him to reconsider extending his stay in Turkey.

The 26-year-old forward’s recent Instagram reel, highlighting moments from Galatasaray’s successful season, further strengthens rumours of a potential permanent switch.

Saudi giants Al Hilal swoop in for Osimhen

Away from Turkey, another suitor is making strong moves.

Reports from Football Transfers suggest Osimhen is deep in talks with Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal, who are offering a lucrative contract worth up to €17.5 million annually, including bonuses.

The deal, said to be nearing its conclusion, could see the Nigerian forward join the growing list of top players heading to the Saudi Pro League.

Osimhen has reportedly held direct discussions with Al Hilal president Fahad bin Nafel, showing the seriousness of the negotiations.

While clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United, and Juventus have shown interest, the striker’s high wage demands seem to have poured cold water on any deal from the European heavyweights.

Whether Osimhen chooses the familiar love of Galatasaray fans or the financial appeal of Saudi Arabia remains to be seen.

What is clear, however, is that the Nigerian forward’s next move is imminent and could be one of the biggest headlines of the summer transfer window.

Okan Buruk provides update on Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen missed Galatasaray's 2-0 win over Goztepe and head coach Okan Buruk has provided the latest update on the future of the Napoli-owned forward.

Fans found out of the striker’s absence when the matchday squad for the match was announced on Friday, with other senior first-team stars also left out.

Head coach Okan Buruk was rather silent on the striker’s absence during his post-match conference, but instead spoke briefly about his future at the club.

