Galatasaray are continuing efforts to keep Victor Osimhen at the club beyond this season

The Napoli-owned forward has his mind set on top European clubs or lucrative Saudi Arabia

A Turkish pundit has told Galatasaray to give up on his pursuit and likened it to Lionel Messi at Barca

Galatasaray have been told to give up on the pursuit of Victor Osimhen, and a Turkish pundit compared his situation to Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan spell after failing to secure a permanent move away from Napoli last summer.

Victor Osimhen makes his entry during Galatasaray's Champions Fest. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Transfermarkt, Osimhen has impressed during the loan spell. He has 36 goals and eight assists in 40 games in all competitions with a match to go to the end of his spell.

This has pushed the Turkish champions to pursue a permanent move for the Nigerian, who is determined to continue his adventure in Europe or head for the lucrative Saudi Arabia.

Regardless of his stance, Galatasaray are not put off and continue to make moves particularly with triggering his release clause and offer him a €15 million salary per annum.

Turkish pundit compares Osimhen to Messi

Turkish pundit Serhat Ulueren has told Galatasaray to move on from their pursuit of Victor Osimhen and sign other targets to start preparing for next season.

“I think Galatasaray should get not one but two forwards if they can't keep Osimhen. Because Icardi's situation is never clear. I think it would be better to go the whole season with Morata and two forwards,” he said as quoted by GS Gazete.

Ulueren compared the situation to when Lionel Messi left Barcelona and the club continued to succeed. He believes Galatasaray will be just fine without Osimhen.

“If he goes, he goes. You will find your place. Barcelona even sent Messi away and was successful again. There is no point in begging so much. One day, all the players will go. You will always fill his place,” he added.

Since Lionel Messi left Barcelona in 2021, the club have won five trophies, including two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups.

Victor Osimhen during Galatasaray's title celebrations after the win over Kayserispor. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

Al-Hilal teases Osimhen's transfer

Multiple reports in the Turkish media have linked Osimhen to a lucrative move to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal, which are ready to pay him an annual €45 million salary.

As spotted by Nexus Transfer, Al-Hilal updated a section of their website featuring Osimhen’s name on their third kit on display on the site, but it was quickly removed.

Saudi Arabia is Osimhen's realistic option at this point after all interested European clubs reconsidered their interest due to the cost of the deal.

Okan Buruk provides update on Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that head coach Okan Buruk issued an update on Victor Osimhen after the loan forward missed Galatasaray's 2-0 win over Goztepe.

Fans were concerned about the striker’s unexplained absence from the travelling match day squad, but the manager diverted to discussions about his future instead.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng