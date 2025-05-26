Victor Osimhen will not extend his season-long loan spell at Galatasaray beyond this season

Osimhen will return to Napoli to assess his future as he is set to leave Italian football permanently

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal have emerged as a strong contender for the striker’s signature

Al-Hilal have emerged as a strong contender as Victor Osimhen's next club and are ready to offer him triple the salary Galatasaray have offered, according to the latest reports.

Osimhen will play for a new club next season as he will not extend his stay at Galatasaray beyond his season-long loan spell and will depart Napoli permanently this summer.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with Galatasaray fans during the Champions Fest. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

His priority is to move back to the top European leagues and previously had interests from Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Juventus, but his financial demands have pushed them back.

Manchester United made the most advanced move, but their failure to win the UEFA Europa League and thus missing out on the UEFA Champions League next season ended their interest.

Multiple reports in the English media estimated the financial implication of missing out on the Champions League to be around £100 million loss for the Red Devils.

Al-Hilal move to sign Osimhen

According to Turkish outlet Foto Spor, Saudi giants Al-Hilal are the most concrete option for Osimhen at the moment, with European clubs taking a back seat in the deal.

The Saudis will reportedly offer him a financial package worth €45 million per season, three times more than the €15 million Galatasaray have prepared for him.

Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) which controls the top four clubs in the country, will reportedly send a private jet to fly Osimhen from Istanbul to Riyadh.

During the trip, he will meet with compatriot and Saudi Premier League’s sporting director, Michael Emenalo, for further discussions and insights into plans for his living conditions if he joins.

Al-Hilal’s rivals, Al-Ahli, were close to signing the Super Eagles forward last summer and agreed a €65mil deal with Napoli and €30mil per season salary with Osimhen, but Napoli demanded more money, thus botching the deal.

A young Galatasaray fan wears Victor Osimhen's jersey during the Champions Fest. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

Turkish pundit exonerates Galatasaray

Galatasaray fans chanted Osimhen's name during the club's Champions Fest celebrations, particularly when President Dursun Ozbek was delivering his address.

Turkish pundit Ertem Sener has told the fans not to be angry if the club is unable to sign the Napoli-owned forward because they are competing with a bigger force in Al-Hilal.

“Al-Hilal could not become champions this year. That's why they allocated a budget of 600 million Euros for transfers,” he told Beyaz TV.

“They are obsessed with Osimhen. Galatasaray unfortunately cannot compete with these Arabs. That's why no one should be angry with Dursun Özbek and the managers.”

Okan Buruk provides update on Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk issued an update on Osimhen after the loan forward missed the team’s 2-0 win over Goztepe.

Fans were agitated over the striker’s unexplained absence from the travelling match day squad, but the manager spoke about discussions on his future instead.

