Victor Osimhen has made his first post on social media after a moment of quiet since his parent club Napoli won the Italian Serie A title on Friday evening.

Napoli pipped Inter Milan to the title with a 2-0 win over Cagliari at the Maradona thanks to goals from Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukaku.

Napoli players celebrate after winning the Italian Serie A title. Photo by Giuseppe Mafia/NurPhoto.

Osimhen left the club on acrimonious terms last summer, joining Galatasaray on loan after multiple attempts to secure a permanent move away failed.

Napoli botched lucrative moves to Paris and Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli, both of which he agreed to personal terms worth €14million and €30 million per year, respectively.

He was not eligible to receive a medal as he did not play a single minute for the team, despite leaving the club when the season had already started in September.

Osimhen posts after Napoli's title win

There have been tsunts and sly digs at the forward, who drew himself away from the spotlight by staying off social media in the wake of his parents’ club’s title win.

However, he can't stay away forever as he is in celebratory mood with Galatasaray, who won the Turkish Super League title and Ziraat Turkish Cup, both of which he was crucial to.

The Turkish champions organised a Champions Fest to celebrate both trophies at the Yenikapı Event Arena in Istanbul.

As shared on X by Gala Ajans, during the open rooftop bus parade to the venue, he made a short clip of the fans celebrating on the bus and shared it on his Instagram story.

As spotted by Nexus Sports, the Super Eagles forward went on Instagram Live to share moments with the fans.

He was spotted with a bottle in his mouth, and Galatasaray fans joked that the president, Dursun Ozbek, should present him with the contract while he is drunk.

The fans were chanting his name and asking that the club give them Osimhen, with one going as far as unveiling a “Stay with us” banner with his picture at Times Square in New York.

Galatasaray fans made a plea on a billboard at Times Square in New York urging Osimhen to stay at the club. Photo by Selcuk Akar/Anadolu.

Ozbek speaks about Osimhen's future

Expectedly, Osimhen’s future was one of the topics spoken about by Ozbek during his presidential address.

“Osimhen is a very important player. We are talking to him. It is his decision to make. As Galatasaray, we want to keep Osimhen playing in the coming years, but this is not a unilateral decision; he also needs to make some decisions,” he said, as quoted by Play Spor.

Buruk provides update on Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Okan Buruk provided an update on Osimhen after the loan striker missed Galatasaray's 2-0 win over Galatasaray at the Gursel Aksel Stadium in Izmir.

The manager refused to be drawn into giving a reason for the striker's absence, but instead admitted that work is ongoing to sign the Nigerian permanently.

