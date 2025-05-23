Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has made a return to the national team ahead of the Unity Cup

Coach Eric Chelle included the Kano Pillars forward in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) squad for the tournament in London

A Nigerian coach believes the former Leicester City star is the missing link in the Super Eagles squad

Ahmed Musa is making a comeback to the senior national team after missing Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

The Super Eagles currently sit fourth in Group C with seven points, having failed to secure a win against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Nigeria have now turned their focus to the upcoming four-nation Unity Cup in London, where they will face Ghana, Jamaica, and Trinidad & Tobago from May 27 to 31.

Ahmed Musa of Nigeria celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Iceland. Photo by: Kevin C. Cox.

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian coach says Ahmed Musa will make difference at Unity Cup

Babatunde Taiwo, coach of Burna Boy Football Academy, has backed the inclusion of Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa in Nigeria’s squad for the upcoming Unity Cup in London.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Taiwo praised Musa's return, saying the Kano Pillars forward will bring valuable experience to the team and serve as a role model for younger players. He said:

“The decision by Eric Chelle and his crew to recall Ahmed Musa is commendable. In the absence of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, I know for sure Musa is going to get the jb done if introduced.

“At 32, he still has a lot to offer, especially to debutants and those trying to establish themselves.

"Many players in the current squad lack a clear leader, unlike past national teams that had seasoned veterans easing out gradually. Musa’s presence will be a big boost for the team.”

Nigeria will face Ghana at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford on May 28, per ESPN.

Ahmed Musa of Nigeria during the 2019 African Cup of Nations match against Tunisia. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Taiwo urges Musa’s inclusion for World Cup qualifiers

Coach Babatunde Taiwo is calling for Ahmed Musa to be included early in Nigeria’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification matches in September.

The Burna Boy Academy football director believes Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle should give the Kano Pillars captain a chance to prove himself, especially as younger players have yet to meet expectations.

He added that Musa’s experience on the world stage is invaluable. Taiwo said:

“Part of Eric Chelle’s contract is to qualify the Super Eagles for the 2026 World Cup, and including Ahmed Musa in the qualifiers next September is key to achieving that.

Musa made history as the first Nigerian to score a brace in two different World Cups. He knows what it takes to perform at the biggest tournament, and his presence will ignite the team.”

Chelle reacts to Eagles' participation in Unity Cup

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has reacted to the news of the Nigeria Football Federation confirming the team’s participation in the 2025 Unity Cup.

Chelle welcomed the Unity Cup as an avenue to prepare before the remaining 2026 World Cup qualifying matches.

He said the tournament would allow him to try out a few players in different roles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng