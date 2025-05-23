Real Madrid legend Luka Modric has announced he will leave the club after the FIFA Club World Cup

Los Blancos opted not to renew the 39-year-old’s contract following a trophyless 2024/25 season

The Croatian international joined Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012 and became one of his generation's best midfielders

Luka Modric will play his final La Liga match for Real Madrid against Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, May 24.

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner had hoped to play one more season under incoming manager Xabi Alonso but was denied the opportunity by the club’s management.

The 39-year-old’s last appearance for Los Blancos will come at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Modric's letter to Madrid fans

Real Madrid legend Luka Modric has penned an emotional farewell letter to Los Blancos fans.

According to the Daily Mail, the midfielder said his dream was always to wear the shirt of the best team in the world.

He shared that Real Madrid transformed both his football career and his character.

The World Cup runner-up added that he will always have Madrid fans' love and support in his heart. He said via Instagram:

“Dear Madrid fans, he time has come. The moment I never wanted to come, but that's football, and in life everything has a beginning and an end.

On Saturday, I will play my last match at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Playing at Real Madrid changed my life as a soccer player and as a person.

The Croatian midfielder has won 28 trophies with Real Madrid since joining from Tottenham in 2012, including six Champions League titles and four La Liga crowns, per BBC.

Why Madrid failed to renew Modric's contract

Real Madrid have explained their decision not to renew Luka Modric’s contract.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 15-time European champions are looking to usher in a new era focused on younger talent.

The Spanish giants are currently active in the transfer market, searching for replacements for their aging squad members, per Marca.

Legit.ng compiled fans' reactions to Luka Modric's departure from Real Madrid. Read below.

Paul Adeb said:

"More Champions League in 13 years than all the other 19 teams in Laliga combined."

Lawali Shafiu wrote:

"That pass to Rodrygo against Chelsea in the UCL quarter final is the best moment for me in all ur career at Madrid. Thank you for that assist."

Jahidul Islam Arafat added:

"Saddest moment for Real Madrid team . I am barca supporter .But , I really like you Luka Modric . He was best midfielder in real madrid team .⚽️💝"

Khuzaifah Yahya said:

"The great legend of real madrid and the world of football. Indeed you achieved everything and not only you, we the fans also enjoy every moment of you. Thank you 🙏 Luka Modric."

Tchapi Blater wrote:

"Un unforgettable Madrid legend.

"We are not going to forget your incredible pass you gave to Madrid and talkless of all what you achieve in Madrid 🤍🤍🤍.

"Hala Madrid."

Mohammad Ahmad added:

Thank you for the joy given to us as madridista, your legacy can never be forgotten the legendary of the world "Modric"

Modric becomes Madrid's most decorated player

Legit.ng earlier reported that Luka Modric has now become Real Madrid’s most decorated player, surpassing the previous record he shared with former captain Nacho Fernandez.

The Croatian maestro claimed his first title as Real Madrid captain at the National Stadium in Warsaw, securing a European Super Cup that will be unforgettable for him.

With this victory, the 38-year-old now holds the record as the player with the most titles in the club's history, totalling 27.

